Tuesday, Dec. 13
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein Middle School Vocal Music Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chili, baked potato, carrots, cookie, fruit drink, margarine and sour cream. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
“Winter with West Central” HS Concert HS Choir/HS Band, 7 p.m., West Central Auditorium
Friday, Dec. 16
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken patty w/mushroom and tomato gravy, confetti rice, green peas, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
NIDA dancers will perform HollyCital, at 6 p.m. in the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. General admission is $1, all proceeds go to the WCPA. The public is invited.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Monday, Dec. 19
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Chicken Parmesan, parslied rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Potato crusted fish, red potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink, tartar sauce. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Mealsite will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Zion Lutheran Church will host a Community Potluck from noon – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. If you cannot bring a dish, please join us for a great time of food and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Dec. 26
The Mealsite will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef meatloaf, brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, banana, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 2
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Jan. 4
West Central Pep Band Alumni Night (Basketball vs. Oelwein) JH Band/HS Band, 5:45 p.m., Klinge Gym
Thursday, Jan. 5
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 6
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 8-9
Dorian Music Festival, Luther College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 12
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 13
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 19
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 20
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.