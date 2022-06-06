Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Tuesday, June 7
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 8
Lego Camp for youth, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Part of summer reading program. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
An upcycled craft, a “book page-wrapped wreath with flowers,” 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Open to all teens and adults. Repurpose damaged books into art with floral wire and glue.
Party in the Park, featuring music of Hard Salami. 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Party in the Park Committee.
Friday, June 10
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Trevor Rau music and Big Foot’s BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Strawberry Days begins, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Saturday, June 11
Haze Days. Parade 10 a.m. Oelwein Odd Rods Car Club Show and Shine after parade, south of City Park. Antiques, collectibles, vendor and Amish market, including foods, City Park. Fireman’s Spaghetti Supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., at new Fire Station on Hwy. 150. DJ Ozzie, 1-5 p.m., Ramblin’ Fever, 7-11 p.m., City Park.
Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Shriners Parade, West Union.
Sunday, June 12
June 12, Haze Days concludes. Methodist Church Breakfast at the Hazleton Legion Hall, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Strawberry Days concludes, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Lima Church and Cemetery pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Cruising through History at Memories are Forever, a 1901 school and now museum, Sumner, 300 W Fourth Street, www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org. Stops at Sumner’s historic Pennington House and Westcott home. Award-winning author, Betty Brandt Passick, who wrote “Gangster In Our Midst,” will speak on Sumner’s Brandt family.
Monday, June 13
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Cookbook Club, 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Theme for the June meeting will be recipes from the OPL’s magazine collection, including Food Network, All Recipes or Taste of Home. Make a recipe and bring samples to the meeting. Questions? Call the library, 319-283-1515.
Tuesday, June 14
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 15
Coding Camp for youth, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Discover how programs communicate with devices to perform different functions. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Fayette Car Show and Music on Main Street, 6-9 p.m., Fayette.
Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls program tour, Lidtke Mill and Mill House in Howard County. At 9 a.m., the shuttle will leave Osborne Park. Osborne Nature Center is located on Hwy. 13 five miles south of Elkader. Reservations are required by calling 563-245-1516. Also listed at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook.
Friday, June 17
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles welcome for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Hawkeye Fun Days, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam music and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, June 18
UTV, ATV Trail Ride for a Cure, registration 8 to 10 a.m., ride at 10 a.m., starts at Legion Hall in Wadena. $30 adults/12 and under free. Meal included. Raffle prizes.
Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, 7:30 a.m., Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. Entry: $15 through June 4 and guaranteed T-shirt; $25 June 5 through race day. Registration, details, www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.
Hawkeye Fun Days continues, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Nature Kids (3-6 years) – Reptiles and Amphibians, 10 a.m., Osborne Park, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point. Reservations required, call Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 for more information and to pre-register. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings welcome to join. Wear clothing and shoes/boots suitable outdoors, sunscreen, bug spray, and bring a water bottle. Also listed at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook.
Winthrop Funnel Cake Days, downtown Winthrop. Parade, June 18 at 4 p.m, meet at East Buchanan school lot at 3:15 p.m. Justin Sullivan’s band, Dirty Champagne playing the night of June 18. Visit www.facebook.com/WinthropCandClub.
Monday, June 20
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, June 21
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 22
Eric Carle style collage for youth, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Celebrate the famed children’s author and illustrator Carle’s birthday by creating artwork in his method. Open to all youth.