Monday, April 25
The Sorority Sisters will meet at the home of Barb Sanders at 1 p.m.
Fayette Co. Historical & Genealogical Society annual meeting, noon. Catered lunch, members may bring a guest. Call 563-422-5797 or email fayttehistorical@gmail.com if planning to attend.
Tuesday, April 26
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Oelwein Area Historical Society monthly meeting, 6 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Museum; lunch (please bring something to share) followed by the business meeting; program at 7 p.m. “Gonna Take A Sentimental Journey 1976 — part 1” on the “Bicentennial Quilt” and memories it evokes, everyone is welcome to tell us about them.
Friday, April 29
Bun on the Run Alzheimer’s fundraiser at Arlington Place, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 for a box to-go lunch of hot dog/bun, chips, pop.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 30
TAKO (Take a Kid Outdoors) antler shed hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Echo Valley Park shelter, West Union. Legal guardian needs to attend, free event, light lunch provided. Contact Leif White 319-939-1567 for more information.
Oelwein Prom grand march, 7 p.m. in the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Seating of the public will begin at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $2. The dance will follow in the Sacred Heart Gymnasium from 8 to 10:15 p.m. Post-prom will be at the high school from 10:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, May 1
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, May 2
Greenwood Cemetery semi-annual meeting at 6 p.m. at Murphy Church, west of Westgate on V68. All persons interested in the preservation of Greenwood Cemetery are encouraged to attend.
Tuesday, May 3
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 10 a.m. at the Oelwein library, where Suzi Kennedy will give a program on making wreaths. All retired school personnel are welcome.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
MacDowell Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the home of Sue and Bob Jensen — 400 4th Street NW. Program will be “Artful Repurposing.” Cohostesses are Debbie Vogel, Beth Kerr and Carol Piper.
Wednesday, May 4
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. at West Union Community, 128 N. Walnut St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Beginning Genealogy, 6 p.m., Westgate Public Library, presented by Linda McCann.
Saturday, May 7
Fontana Herb Society annual plant sale, 8-11 a.m. at Fontana Park, south of Hazleton. A portion of the proceeds go toward Friends of Fontana.
Mother’s Day Weekend Wildflower Walk, 1:30 p.m. Fontana Park. Pre-registration required.
Daddy-daughter dance, 5-6:30 p.m at Community Plaza. Grand march 4:30 for mothers and other family members, tickets for grand march $2. Fathers, grandfathers or escorts at $10, daughters preschool through fifth grade $5. Tickets available at OCAD office, 6 South Frederick.
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary, for installation of officers.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Friday, May 13
West Central High School commencement, 7 p.m., at the school.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.
Starmont High School commencement, 1 p.m., at the school.
Lima Church/Cemetery Association to meet at 6 p.m. at the church. Final plans for June 12 pancake breakfast will be made and Lima Leaf Day celebration discussed.
Tuesday, May 17
Oelwein kindergarten vocal concert, 6:30 p.m. Williams Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, May 18
Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m. Williams Performing Arts Center
Sunday, June 12
Lima Church and Cemetery pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.