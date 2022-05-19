Friday, May 20 Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW. Red Cross blood drive, 1-5:30 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church, 531 Eighth Ave. N.E. in Oelwein. For an appointment call1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation. Friday Night Parking, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein. Free vintage, classic, favorite vehicles show sponsored by Oelwein Odd Rods car club. Everyone is welcome to bring your classic or just stroll down memory lane in the 10 blocks of North and South Frederick. Wapsie Valley grades 7-11 end-of-year awards assembly, junior-senior high gym. Grades 7-8, first hour; grades 9-11, third hour. Chromebook check-in after ceremony. Saturday, May 21 Oelwein American Legion and volunteers to place Avenue of Flags at Woodlawn Cemetery, 8 a.m. The public is welcome to help. Fayette Main Street Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fayette, Crawford Creations and Fayette Chamber of Commerce, www.facebook.com/crawfordcreationsandmorellc. EAA Young Eagles Program, Oelwein Municipal Airport, 8 a.m. to noon, airport phone, 319-283-5089. Parents, preregister kids to fly a plane supervised for 15 minutes, at https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa227/young-eagles. A liability form, online, must be printed, signed and go with youth before flight. A parent or legal guardian must be at registration. Rides are first-come, first-served. Sunday, May 22 Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m, school gymnasium. Graduates need to arrive and check in at 1:30 p.m. and report to the senior hallway by 1:50 p.m. Monday, May 23 Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW. First day to sign up at the Oelwein Public Library for the summer reading program for all readers, “Off the Beaten Path.” Begins June 1. Tuesday, May 24 Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135. Thursday, May 26 Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church Maynard American Legion to place Avenue of Flags at 7 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to help. Friday, May 27 Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW. Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Cottonwood Canyon food truck. Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation. Monday, May 30 Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW. Tuesday, May 31 Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135. Wednesday, June 1 Poetry Camp, 2 p.m. Oelwein Public Library, begins summer reading program. Thursday, June 2 Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church Friday, June 3 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Steve Schroeder and Bubba’s Backyard BBQ food truck. Oelwein Celebration, Country Music Night, City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Shawn M. Ster at 5 p.m., and Jake McVey at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 Oelwein Celebration Parade, 10 a.m. downtown Oelwein. Line up at 9 a.m. in the north lot behind Ace Hardware. Float judging contest entry $10, cash prizes, facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein. Oelwein Celebration, at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Kids Cars, inflatables, bean bags. Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s, 1950s, Beach Boys-era pop tribute 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hypnotist at 2:30 p.m. Rugged Pro Wrestling at 4 p.m.; bring your own chair, or VIP seats are $10. Classic Rock Night starts at 6 p.m., Jett Threatt, a tribute to Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Rolling Thunder, a tribute to AC/DC, SuperKnot, a tribute to Black Sabbath. Sunday, June 5 Firefighter’s breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Fire Station. Oelwein Celebration worship, 10:30 a.m., City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, featuring Iowa National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley, followed by inflatables, bingo, bean bags. Bill Riley Talent Search, 1 p.m., at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. For details, visit facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein. Monday, June 6 P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The program is “Nothing is Impossible with God” by student pastor ChyAnne Slick. Hostesses are Betty Blunt and Karen Bouska. Wednesday, June 8. Lego Camp, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Part of summer reading program. Thursday, June 9 A recycled craft, a “book page-wrapped wreath with flowers,” 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Have old, damaged books hanging around? Repurpose the pages into art with floral wire and glue. Please use books that have already been destroyed or harmed and are unable to be used for reading. Party in the Park, featuring music of Hard Salami. 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development. Friday, June 10 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Trevor Rau music and Big Foot’s BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Strawberry Days begins, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417. Saturday, June 11 Haze Days. Parade 10 a.m. Oelwein Odd Rods Car Club Show and Shine after parade, south of City Park. Antiques, collectibles, vendor and Amish market, including foods, City Park. Fireman’s Spaghetti Supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., at new Fire Station on Hwy. 150. DJ Ozzie, 1-5 p.m., Ramblin’ Fever, 7-11 p.m., City Park. Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417. Shriners Parade, West Union. Sunday, June 12 June 12, Haze Days concludes. Methodist Church Breakfast at the Hazleton Legion Hall, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Strawberry Days concludes, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417. Lima Church and Cemetery pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Cruising through History at Memories are Forever, a 1901 school and now museum, Sumner, 300 W Fourth Street, www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org. Stops at Sumner’s historic Pennington House and Westcott home. Award-winning author, Betty Brandt Passick, who wrote “Gangster In Our Midst,” will speak on Sumner’s Brandt family. Wednesday, June 15 Coding Camp, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Use a variety of bots and non-electronic games to discover how programs communicate with devices to perform different functions. Thursday, June 16, Fayette Car Show and Music on Main Street, 6-9 p.m., Fayette. Friday, June 17 Hawkeye Fun Days, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association. Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam music and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Saturday, June 18 Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, 7:30 a.m., Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. Entry: $15 through June 4 and guaranteed T-shirt; $25 June 5 through race day. Registration, details, www.aliveandrunningiowa.com. Hawkeye Fun Days continues, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association. Winthrop Funnel Cake Days, downtown Winthrop. Parade, June 18 at 4 p.m, meet at East Buchanan school lot at 3:15 p.m. Justin Sullivan’s band, Dirty Champagne playing the night of June 18. Visit www.facebook.com/WinthropCandClub. Wednesday, June 22 Eric Carle style collage, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Thursday, June 23 Pan for gold outdoors, at 6 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Tools of the trade will be provided. Fairbank Island Days, at Island Park in Fairbank. Carnival. Friday, June 24 Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 24 from Not Quite Brothers and June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. Fireworks on Friday night, per travelbuchanan.com. Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Joe and Vicki and Price music and Cottonwood Canyon. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Saturday, June 25 Maynard Day, Maynard. Fairbank Island Days continues, with live music June 25 from Filmore, www.fairbankislanddays.com, click #Tickets. Car show on Saturday, per travelbuchanan.com. At Island Park in Fairbank. St. Lucas Fun Day, St. Lucas. Breakfast on the Farm, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Iowa’s Dairy Center, 1527 Hwy. 150, Calmar, 563-534-9957. Monday, June 27 Owl pellet 101, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. With naturalist Michael Maas from Fontana Park in Hazleton. Learn what an owl pellet is and dissect one. Please sign up to help reserving supplies by calling the library, 319-283-1515. Wednesday, June 29 Nature (painting) Camp, 2 p.m., Platt Park, part of the Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Meet library staff in one of the park shelters. Participants will explore the park to find natural items with which they will create paintings. Thursday, June 30 Magical finale, with Rick Eugene, 6 p.m., at Oelwein Public Library for summer reading program. Comedy and magic. Followed by the prize drawing, participants must be present to win. Casey’s pizza will be provided. Friday, July 1 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Beau Timmerman music and Beast and Bird. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Saturday, July 2 Emma Big Bear Winnebago History Day and Basket Exhibits, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marquette, 563-880-9190. Sunday, July 3, Celebrate Indee, featuring music by Elton and Billy, Riverwalk Parks, Independence. Visit www.celebrateindee.com. Monday, July 4 (holiday) Celebrate Indee continues, featuring music by Not Quite Brothers, Riverwalk Parks, Independence. Visit www.celebrateindee.com. Aurora Fourth of July Celebration. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub. Wednesday, July 6 Late model series entertainment, 7 p.m., Buchanan County Fair Grandstand, 204 12th St. NE, Independence. Thursday, July 7 Jesup Farmer Days, Jesup City Park. Free pork loin and chips, 11:30 a.m., Jesup Chamber of Commerce. Welcome by mayor, 7 p.m. Theme, “A Zoo for You.” St. Louis Petting Zoo will be open all three days, in the west park. Check for updates at jesupfarmersday.org or facebook.com/jesupfarmersday. Buchanan County Fair pie bake-off, 6 a.m. to noon, 4-H building. Buchanan County Fair Queen coronation, 3-4 p.m., pie auction at 4:30 p.m., Black Pavilion. Tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., Buchanan County Fair Grandstand, all at 204 12th St. NE, Independence. Friday, July 8 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Billy Currington with special guest Caitlyn Wolfe, 8 p.m., Buchanan County Fair grandstand, 204 12th St. NE, Independence. Gates open, 6:30 p.m. Purchase through MidwesTix, https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/billycurrington-bcf-2022. Jesup Farmer Days continues, Jesup City Park. St. Louis Petting Zoo will be open all three days, in the west park. Check for updates at jesupfarmersday.org or facebook.com/jesupfarmersday. Saturday, July 9 Buchanan County Fair Sale of Champions, 11 a.m., Black Pavilion. Clover Kid Graduation/Senior 4-H Recognition, 4:30 p.m., Open Air Pavilion. Demolition derby, 7 p.m., grandstand, all at 204 12th St. NE, Independence. Jesup Farmer Days continues, Jesup City Park. St. Louis Petting Zoo will be open all three days, in the west park. Check for updates at jesupfarmersday.org or facebook.com/jesupfarmersday. Arlington Days – Typically the second weekend in July. Thursday, July 14 Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles St. Featuring music of Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development. Music in the Park, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elgin. By Elgin Community Betterment Club. Rhythm on the River, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Founders Park, Main Street Elkader, 563-245-2770. Friday, July 15 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Tom and Betty Show and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Monday, July 18 Clermont Barbecue in the Park, 4:30-7 p.m. By Clermont Community Club. Rain date July 25. Serving food starting at 4:30 p.m. for a free-will donation. Returning events include music, yard games, silent auction and raffle. July 19-23, 2022 Fayette County Fair. Tuesday, July 19 Fayette County Fair Queen Crowning, 6 p.m, Fairgrounds, 504 S. Vine St., West Union. Friday, July 22 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Kevin Burt music and Come ‘n’ Get It. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Rowley Days, Friday night street dance. Friday softball and bags tournaments. Saturday, July 23 Fayette County Fair main concert, Big and Rich, featuring Cowboy Troy, 6:30 p.m. Gates open, 5 p.m. Special guests, LOCASH and Cory Farley Band. Tickets in advance can be purchased online at MidwesTix and locally at Unionland Feed and Food Market, West Union. Visit https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/bigrich-locash-fcf2022. Rowley Days continues Saturday. 5k run. Parade starts 10 a.m., July 23. Children’s games, food vendors, pool tournament. Softball and bags tournaments continue. Sunday, July 24 Rowley Days, Sunday worship service and potluck lunch. See www.facebook.com/RowleyCC and travelbuchanan.com. Wednesday, July 27 Strawberry Jam Camp and Songwriters Workshop, through July 29, Strawberry Point, 563-608-1056. Thursday, July 28 July 28-31 Elkader Sweet Corn Days begins, Founders’ Park and South Main Street, Elkader, 563-920-1122. Friday, July 29 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bob Dorr and The Blue 2 music; food from Tacos Lily and Buenie Bottoms. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. RAGBRAI overnight in West Union. Events coordinated by West Union Chamber/Main Street. Backbone Bluegrass Festival begins, (July 29 – 31) Strawberry Point, 563-608-1056, backbonebluegrass.com. Weekend lineup as of May, subject to change, includes: Figuring It Out — the Abello family, The Savage Hearts, McPunk Brothers, Family Sowell, Flash in a Pan, Seth Mulder and Midnight Run and Kirk Brandenberger. Elkader Sweet Corn Days continues, Founders’ Park and South Main Street, Elkader, 563-920-1122. Saturday, July 30 Backbone Bluegrass Festival begins, (July 29 – 31) Strawberry Point, 563-608-1056, backbonebluegrass.com. Elkader Sweet Corn Days continues, Founders’ Park and South Main Street, Elkader, 563-920-1122. Sunday, July 31 Elkader Sweet Corn Days concludes, Founders’ Park and South Main Street, Elkader, 563-920-1122. Friday, Aug. 5 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Clint Riedel/Chicago Treats. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Lamont Days begins. (Friday and Saturday, first weekend of August.) See travelbuchanan.com. Saturday, Aug. 6 Lamont Days continues. (Friday and Saturday, first weekend of August.) See travelbuchanan.com. Thursday, Aug. 11 Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park, 13 W Charles St. Featuring the music of “Bass Ackwards.” Organized by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development. Friday, Aug. 12 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Friday, Aug. 19 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Kristina Marie Castañeda/Cottonwood Canyon. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Saturday, Aug. 20 Art in the Park, fine arts festival begins, Founders’ Park, Elkader, 563-245-2770. Sunday, Aug. 21 Art in the Park, fine arts festival concludes, Founders’ Park, Elkader, 563-245-2770. Tuesday, Aug. 23 First day of school, Wapsie Valley. Morning orientation, seventh-graders and new students. Students will receive their Chromebooks, lockers, lunch ID number, class schedule and a review of expectations for the junior-senior high. Friday, Aug. 26 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Beauty and The Beat and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Friday, Sept. 2 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Avey Grouws Duo and Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Friday, Sept. 9 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Fayette Watermelon Days, Fayette. Community dinner of pulled pork, beans, pasta, watermelon, 5-7 p.m. Mayor awards, crowning of royalty, 7 p.m. Five K run/walk registration on Main Street, 5:30 p.m., 6:30 start. Kids’ run age 12 and younger, tot trot 6 and younger, 7:30 p.m. Street dance, 8-11 p.m. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html. Saturday, Sept. 10 Fayette Watermelon Days continues, Fayette. Yoga 8 a.m. Library book sale, silent auction, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade 11 a.m., line up at 10 on Washington Street, registration not required. Free live music, 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Fireworks, dusk, Main Street. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html. Sunday, Sept. 11 Fayette Watermelon Days concludes, Fayette. 8 a.m. “Unorganized” tractor ride. Meet on Water Street in front of Dollar General, take off at 9 a.m. Show and Shine car show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klock’s Island Park. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html. Friday, Sept. 16 Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle. Saturday, Sept. 17 Ewalu Quilt Auction and Fall Festival, 9 a.m. Auction is 1 p.m., Strawberry Point, 563-933-4700. Friday, Sept. 23 Guttenberg 31st GermanFest begins in evening, 600 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net. Saturday, Sept. 24, Guttenberg 31st GermanFest continues all day Saturday. 600 Block S. River Park Drive, 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net.
