Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, July 1
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Indee 175th unofficial celebration, street dance, 5-10 p.m., live music and food, downtown Independence
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, July 2
Emma Big Bear Winnebago History Day and Basket Exhibits, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marquette, 563-880-9190.
Indee 175th, unofficial activities — Independence Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wapsipinicon Mill. Poker Walk for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m., Rotary Shelter at Teacher’s Park.
Sunday, July 3
Celebrate Indee’s 175th, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. — Breakfast at Wapsipinicom Mill (8 a.m. to noon), ecumenical church service at Veterans Park (9:30 a.m.), food drive (4:30-7 p.m.), bags tournament (5:30 p.m.) and live muic (5-10:30 p.m.). Military Appreciation Night. www.celebrateindee.com.
Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. located one block east of Highway 150 S between Dairy Queen and Super 8.
Monday, July 4 (holiday)
Celebrate Indee’s 175th, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. — Parade on 1st Street and Second Avenue Northeast (9 a.m.), festivities begin at Riverwalks (10:45 a.m.), fireworks over the Wapsi River (10-10:30 p.m.). www.celebrateindee.com.
Aurora Fourth of July Celebration, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Includes a truck and tractor pull, volleyball, children’s activities, live music, and food vendors. Parade at 1 p.m. with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at Methodist Church. Fireworks at dusk. Contact: facebook.com/AuroraComClub
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, July 5
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, July 6
Late model series entertainment, 7 p.m., Buchanan County Fair Grandstand, 204 12th St. NE, Independence.
Thursday, July 7
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Jesup Farmer Days, Jesup City Park. Free pork loin and chips, 11:30 a.m., Jesup Chamber of Commerce. Welcome by mayor, 7 p.m. Theme, “A Zoo for You.” St. Louis Petting Zoo will be open all three days, in the west park. Check for updates at jesupfarmersday.org or facebook.com/jesupfarmersday.
Buchanan County Fair pie bake-off, 6 a.m. to noon, 4-H building. Buchanan County Fair Queen coronation, 3-4 p.m., pie auction at 4:30 p.m., Black Pavilion. Tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., Buchanan County Fair Grandstand, all at 204 12th St. NE, Independence.
Soil and Grazing Field Day, by ISU Extension, lunch 12:30 p.m.; program, 1 to 3 p.m., Nelson Family Farm, 27996 Harding Road, Clermont. Attendees will learn how to assess soils on their own properties.
Friday, July 8
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Arlington Days — Cody Hicks Band – country, 8 p.m. to midnight, Event Center. Lutheran Church meal, 5-7 p.m.
Billy Currington with special guest Caitlyn Wolfe, 8 p.m., Buchanan County Fair grandstand, 204 12th St. NE, Independence. Gates open, 6:30 p.m. Purchase through MidwesTix, https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/billycurrington-bcf-2022.
Jesup Farmer Days continues, Jesup City Park. St. Louis Petting Zoo will be open all three days, in the west park. Check for updates at jesupfarmersday.org or facebook.com/jesupfarmersday.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, July 9
Arlington Days continues, Miss Arlington crowning, 9:30 a.m., Little Miss and Mr. and flag raising, 10 a.m. Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Quilt show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., all at Fire Station. Farming-themed parade 1 p.m.; lineup, noon, Liberty and Main. Inflatable equipment, train rides, corn hole tourney, 5 p.m., Event Center. Fantasy Truck Pull, 7 p.m., Lower Park, $10 cover.
Buchanan County Fair Sale of Champions, 11 a.m., Black Pavilion. Clover Kid Graduation/Senior 4-H Recognition, 4:30 p.m., Open Air Pavilion. Demolition derby, 7 p.m., grandstand, all at 204 12th St. NE, Independence.
Jesup Farmer Days continues, Jesup City Park. St. Louis Petting Zoo will be open all three days, in the west park. Check for updates at jesupfarmersday.org or facebook.com/jesupfarmersday.
Arlington Days – Typically the second weekend in July.
Sunday, July 10
Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. located one block east of Highway 150 S between Dairy Queen and Super 8.
Arlington Days concludes. Church service, 10:30 a.m., Arlington City Park. Horseshoes and kickball, 1 p.m., Lower Park.
Monday, July 11
PEO Chapter CL, will meet at 1 p.m. at Stanley Union Church, for program by Elaine VandeVorde. Carpool from Grace UMC east side at 12:30.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary, meets at 6 p.m. in the legion hall.
Tuesday, July 12
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, July 14
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles St. Featuring music of Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Party in the Park Committee.
Music in the Park, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elgin. By Elgin Community Betterment Club.
Rhythm on the River, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Founders Park, Main Street Elkader, 563-245-2770.
Friday, July 15
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles invited for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Tom and Betty Show and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, July 17
Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. located one block east of Highway 150 S between Dairy Queen and Super 8.
Monday, July 18
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Clermont Barbecue in the Park, 4:30-7 p.m. By Clermont Community Club. Rain date July 25. Serving food starting at 4:30 p.m. for a free-will donation. Returning events include music, yard games, silent auction and raffle.
July 19-23, 2022
Fayette County Fair.
Tuesday, July 19
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Fayette County Fair Queen Crowning, 6 p.m, Fairgrounds, 504 S. Vine St., West Union.
Thursday, July 21
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Friday, July 22
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Kevin Burt music and Come ‘n’ Get It. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Rowley Days, Friday night street dance. Friday softball and bags tournaments.
Saturday, July 23
Fayette County Fair main concert, Big and Rich, featuring Cowboy Troy, 6:30 p.m. Gates open, 5 p.m. Special guests, LOCASH and Cory Farley Band. Tickets in advance can be purchased online at MidwesTix and locally at Unionland Feed and Food Market, West Union. Visit https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/bigrich-locash-fcf2022.
Rowley Days continues Saturday. 5k run. Parade starts 10 a.m., July 23. Children’s games, food vendors, pool tournament. Softball and bags tournaments continue.
Sunday, July 24
Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. located one block east of Highway 150 S between Dairy Queen and Super 8.
Rowley Days, Sunday worship service and potluck lunch. See www.facebook.com/RowleyCC and travelbuchanan.com.
Monday, July 25
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much mor