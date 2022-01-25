Wednesday, Jan. 26
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Free Financial Aid Presentation for Oelwein High Juniors/Seniors and Parents, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Includes understanding college costs, FAFSA and scholarship review. For details, contact Karolyn Kane, 319-283-2731 ext. 1288 or Katie Rice ext. 1287.
Friday, Jan. 28
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato chowder, tuna salad, coleslaw, wheat bread, mandarin oranges, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering.
Monday, Jan. 31
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pizza casserole, green beans, wheat bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library; program will be on Music Therapy by Kelsey Lownds. Co-hostesses are Edith Biddinger, Tera Spersflage and Karen Farmer.
Sunday, Feb. 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, Feb. 7
Oelwein P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. The agenda includes project reports, and Irene Stocks presents “Scandinavian Snowflakes.”
Fayette County Democratic Party Caucus, 7 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. For Democrats from all Fayette County precincts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Agenda: platform development and county convention- and central committee-elections. With Dem Caucus questions, contact Amy Adams fayettecountyiademocrats@gmail.com.
Fayette County Republican Party Caucus, 7 p.m., at the following locations. Arrive early to sign in. GOP Precinct Caucuses at the Oelwein Middle School Cafeteria are for Banks-Fremont, Center, Fairbank, Fairfield-Putnam, Harlan, Jefferson; Oelwein 1, 2, 3 and 4; Oran, Scott and Smithfield.
GOP Precinct Caucuses at 105 W. Main St. in Hawkeye are for Auburn, Bethel-Windsor, Clermont, Dover, Eden, Illyria, Pleasant Valley, Union, Westfield; and West Union 1, 2 and 3. With GOP Caucus questions, call 563-425-4044.
Sunday, Feb. 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, March 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.