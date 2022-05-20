Saturday, May 21
Oelwein American Legion and volunteers to place Avenue of Flags at Woodlawn Cemetery, 8 a.m. The public is welcome to help.
Fayette Main Street Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fayette, Crawford Creations and Fayette Chamber of Commerce, www.facebook.com/crawfordcreationsandmorellc.
EAA Young Eagles Program, Oelwein Municipal Airport, 8 a.m. to noon, airport phone, 319-283-5089. Parents, preregister kids to fly a plane supervised for 15 minutes, at https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa227/young-eagles. A liability form, online, must be printed, signed and go with youth before flight. A parent or legal guardian must be at registration. Rides are first-come, first-served.
Sunday, May 22
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m, school gymnasium. Graduates need to arrive and check in at 1:30 p.m. and report to the senior hallway by 1:50 p.m.
Monday, May 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
First day to sign up at the Oelwein Public Library for the summer reading program for all readers, “Off the Beaten Path.” Begins June 1.
The Sorority Sisters will hold their final meet for lunch at Denali’s on The River, Independence, where secret sisters will be revealed and cards exchanged.
Tuesday, May 24
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, May 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Maynard American Legion to place Avenue of Flags at 7 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to help.
Friday, May 27
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Cottonwood Canyon food truck.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, May 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Tuesday, May 31
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 1
Poetry Camp, 2 p.m. Oelwein Public Library, begins summer reading program.
Thursday, June 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Friday, June 3
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Steve Schroeder and Bubba’s Backyard BBQ food truck.
Oelwein Celebration, Country Music Night, City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Shawn M. Ster at 5 p.m., and Jake McVey at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Oelwein Celebration Parade, 10 a.m. downtown Oelwein. Line up at 9 a.m. in the north lot behind Ace Hardware. Float judging contest entry $10, cash prizes, facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Oelwein Celebration, at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Kids Cars, inflatables, bean bags. Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s, 1950s, Beach Boys-era pop tribute 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hypnotist at 2:30 p.m. Rugged Pro Wrestling at 4 p.m.; bring your own chair, or VIP seats are $10. Classic Rock Night starts at 6 p.m., Jett Threatt, a tribute to Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Rolling Thunder, a tribute to AC/DC, SuperKnot, a tribute to Black Sabbath.
Sunday, June 5
Firefighter’s breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Fire Station.
Oelwein Celebration worship, 10:30 a.m., City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, featuring Iowa National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley, followed by inflatables, bingo, bean bags.
Bill Riley Talent Search, 1 p.m., at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. For details, visit facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Monday, June 6
P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The program is “Nothing is Impossible with God” by student pastor ChyAnne Slick. Hostesses are Betty Blunt and Karen Bouska.
Wednesday, June 8.
Lego Camp, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Part of summer reading program.
Thursday, June 9
A recycled craft, a “book page-wrapped wreath with flowers,” 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Have old, damaged books hanging around? Repurpose the pages into art with floral wire and glue. Please use books that have already been destroyed or harmed and are unable to be used for reading.
Party in the Park, featuring music of Hard Salami. 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.
Friday, June 10
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Trevor Rau music and Big Foot’s BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.