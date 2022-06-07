Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Thursday, June 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
An upcycled craft, a “book page-wrapped wreath with flowers,” 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Open to all teens and adults. Repurpose damaged books into art with floral wire and glue.
Party in the Park, featuring music of Hard Salami, 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park. Coordinated by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Party in the Park Committee.
Friday, June 10
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension
Linda McCann — 11 a.m. to noon, Readlyn Community Library. Hear about her book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa” over coffee and donuts. McCann will have copies of her books available for purchase.
Haze Daze, Vendors’ market in City Park, Can Jam tourney 6 p.m. by tennis courts, 3rd Offense live music 8-11 p.m.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Trevor Rau music and Big Foot’s BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Strawberry Days begins, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Saturday, June 11
Haze Daze, Methodist Church Breakfast at Hazleton Legion Hall, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Parade 10 a.m. Antiques, collectibles, vendor and Amish market, including foods, City Park. Fire Dept. & EMS sponsored bean bags tourney, 3 p.m. (message Jared Little to register), DJ Ozzie, 1-5 p.m. Ramblin’ Fever, 7-11 p.m. City Park.
Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Shriners Parade, West Union.
Sunday, June 12
June 12, Haze Days concludes. Methodist Church Breakfast at the Hazleton Legion Hall, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Strawberry Days concludes, Strawberry Point, 563-933-4417.
Lima Church and Cemetery pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Cruising through History at Memories are Forever, a 1901 school and now museum, Sumner, 300 W Fourth Street, www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org. Stops at Sumner’s historic Pennington House and Westcott home. Award-winning author, Betty Brandt Passick, who wrote “Gangster In Our Midst,” will speak on Sumner’s Brandt family.
Monday, June 13
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Cookbook Club, 5:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Theme for the June meeting will be recipes from the OPL’s magazine collection, including Food Network, All Recipes or Taste of Home. Make a recipe and bring samples to the meeting. Questions? Call the library, 319-283-1515.
Tuesday, June 14
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, June 15
Coding Camp for youth, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library summer reading program. Discover how programs communicate with devices to perform different functions. Open to all youth.
Thursday, June 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Fayette Car Show and Music on Main Street, 6-9 p.m., Fayette.
Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls program tour, Lidtke Mill and Mill House in Howard County. At 9 a.m., the shuttle will leave Osborne Park. Osborne Nature Center is located on Hwy. 13 five miles south of Elkader. Reservations are required by calling 563-245-1516. Also listed at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook.
Friday, June 17
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles welcome for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Hawkeye Fun Days, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam music and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Readlyn Grump Days, all day. Four-person best shot, 8 a.m., Maple Hills Tripoli Golf Course, call 319-882-4229 to reserve. Wapsie Valley FFA Pedal Pull, 5 p.m., between park and school, ages 10 and under. Beer tent open, 4 p.m. No coolers or cups. Ice cream at gazebo, 4:30-7 p.m. Food vendors open, 5 p.m. Crowning of Little Grumpsters and Miss Readlyn, 6 p.m. Pepper tourney, 7 p.m., gazebo, walk-up. The Chocolate Crackers, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., at beer tent. Persons under age 21 not allowed in beer tent after 10 p.m. Break for fireworks, 10 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, view from east of Zion Lutheran Church. Breakfast burritos, 11 p.m., beer tent.
Saturday, June 18
UTV, ATV Trail Ride for a Cure, registration 8 to 10 a.m., ride at 10 a.m., starts at Legion Hall in Wadena. $30 adults/12 and under free. Meal included. Raffle prizes.
Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, 7:30 a.m., Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. Entry: $15 through June 4 and guaranteed T-shirt; $25 June 5 through race day. Registration, details, www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.
Fayette County Relay for Life, 5-10 p.m. at the Oelwein Husky Stadium track. To purchase luminarias, contact JoAnn Treptow, 563-637-2428 or Mary Reeder, 319-283-5347.
Hawkeye Fun Days continues, Hawkeye. By Hawkeye Business Association.
Readlyn Grump Days continues, Readlyn. Parade, 10 a.m. Grumpsters’ Chipped and Treasured Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids’ activities in the Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inflatables, face painting, casting contest, cake walk, balloons, Wapsie Robo Warriors robotics team; $5 entry for ages 3 and up. University of Iowa Air Care Helicopter and Readlyn Ambulance and First Responders staff, 12:30-1:30 p.m., viewing of helicopter in front of Readlyn Elementary, weather permitting. Schafskopf card tourney, 1 p.m, tent. Minnow races, 1 p.m. registration, 1:30 p.m. start. Bingo, 2:30-4 p.m., gazebo, all ages. Obstacle course, “bring the heat or get beat,” 2:45 registration, 3-5 p.m. course, ages 8 and up, $2 per run or three for $5. DJ with a Beat, 5-8 p.m., Never the Less, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Beer tent. Breakfast burritos, 11 p.m., beer tent.
Nature Kids (3-6 years) – Reptiles and Amphibians, 10 a.m., Osborne Park, 10 miles north of Strawberry Point. Reservations required, call Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 for more information and to pre-register. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings welcome to join. Wear clothing and shoes/boots suitable outdoors, sunscreen, bug spray, and bring a water bottle. Also listed at www.claytoncountyconservation.org and Facebook.
Winthrop Funnel Cake Days, downtown Winthrop. Parade, June 18 at 4 p.m, meet at East Buchanan school lot at 3:15 p.m. Justin Sullivan’s band, Dirty Champagne playing the night of June 18. Visit www.facebook.com/WinthropCandClub.
Sunday, June 19
Readlyn Community Church Service, 9 a.m., in the park with Pastor Phil Girardin from St. Paul’s and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Bring lawn chairs.
Monday, June 20
P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church (please note change of location). Program will be sharing Sisters’ Summer Plans; and highlights of P.E.O. State Convention by Diane King. Hostesses are Gail Treat and Christina Holland.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, June 21
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open to all area seniors.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.