Tuesday, Nov. 2
Oelwein Lions Club, Election Day drive up dinner, Oelwein VFW Post 1725, 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until gone. Pulled Pork sandwich, lemon cabbage slaw, pumpkin dessert for free will donation. 120 North Frederick.
MacDowell Club meets 6:30 p.m., at the home of Dorothy Gray; Linda Murphy and Roxanne VanVeldhuizen will give a program on Poetry. Members are asked to bring a favorite poem to share. Co-hostesses are Kris Rex, Susan Macken and Susan McFarlane. Please note the change of meeting place.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Oelwein Masonic Temple Building Association annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., at the Masonic Temple. Hebron Lodge and Eastern Star members are invited to attend. Annual reports and plans for next year will be discussed. The regular monthly meeting will follow.
West Union community blood drive, 12:30-6 p.m. Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St. schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Thursday, Nov. 4
OARSPA meets 10 a.m., at the Oelwein Library. Chris Childs has the program, “Unplugging from Cable.”
Friday, Nov. 5
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pork loin, mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
West Central School Drama presents “The Gift of the Magi,” by Beverly Breers and Faith Grant, 7 p.m., at the school. Adapted from O’Henry. Tickets, $6, support the drama program.
Pork sundae dinner fundraiser by Oelwein Juniors (2023), 5-7 p.m., in Oelwein High School Cafeteria. Tickets $10 at door; $8 ahead from OHS office from Oct. 20.
Oelwein Community Schools presents “The Music Man,” 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, in back of the south side of the high school. Tickets go on sale Monday Oct. 25 in the High School Office.
Saturday, Nov. 6
West Central School Drama presents "The Gift of the Magi," by Beverly Breers and Faith Grant, 7 p.m., at the school.
Sunday, Nov. 7
The St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn Fall Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Center Inn on Main Street in Readlyn. Dine-in or carry-out. Adult tickets are $12, ages 5-10 eat for $7, children under age 5 eat free. Menu: turkey and roast beef, many sides and desserts.
Monday, Nov. 8
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. BBQ pork patty, baked beans, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Cindy Lundry.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein second- and fourth-grade concerts, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Titled, “Informance: It’s Fall, Y’all.”
Fayette County Conservation Board meets in regular session, 7 p.m. at the Wildwood Nature Center.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2), sour cream. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Nov 12
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Nov. 13
Christmas Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Legion Hall, 113 E. First St., Sumner; local crafters, stained glass, pottery, jewelry, knit/crochet wear, decor, photography, baked goods and much more. Lunch available for purchase, bar open featuring special holiday drink.
Monday, Nov. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato crusted fish, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Nov. 19
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, Nov. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef with onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas toast, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Nov. 26
Oelwein Mealsite is closed.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, Nov. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.
Repeaters:
All Tuesdays;
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Third Monday:
West Central School Board, scheduled at 6 p.m., in school media center.
Oelwein School Board, scheduled at 7 p.m., in district central office.
Monday, Nov. 15
Monday, Dec. 20
West Central School Board scheduled, 6 p.m., in school media center.
Oelwein School Board, scheduled at 7 p.m., in district central office.
Monday, Jan. 17
West Central School Board, scheduled at 6 p.m., in school media center.
Oelwein School Board, scheduled at 7 p.m., in district central office.
Monday, Feb. 21
West Central School Board, scheduled at 6 p.m., in school media center.
Oelwein School Board, scheduled at 7 p.m., in district central office.
Monday, March 21
West Central School Board, scheduled at 6 p.m., in school media center.
Oelwein School Board, scheduled at 7 p.m., in district central office.
Monday, April 18
West Central School Board, scheduled at 6 p.m., in school media center.
Oelwein School Board, scheduled at 7 p.m., in district central office.
May 16, West Central School Board scheduled meeting, 6 p.m., in school media center.
June 20, West Central School Board scheduled meeting, 6 p.m., in school media center.