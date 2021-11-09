Thursday, Nov. 11
Oelwein Schools Veterans Day Program, 9-10 a.m. in the Williams Center for the Arts.
Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary serving Veterans Day supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m. legion hall. Roast beef and mashed potatoes sponsored by Fareway, free will donation, veterans free of charge.
West Central Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m. in Klinge Gym. Public invited.
Friday, Nov 12
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Nov. 13
Christmas Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Legion Hall, 113 E. First St., Sumner; local crafters, stained glass, pottery, jewelry, knit/crochet wear, decor, photography, baked goods and much more. Lunch available for purchase, bar open featuring a special holiday drink.
Monday, Nov. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Photo Screening and Restoration 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library, by Ed and JoAnne Blumenshine. The event, sponsored by the Oelwein Genealogical Society, is open to the public, free of charge.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato crusted fish, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Scholarship Information Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Oelwein Middle School Auditorium. High school seniors and their parents are invited to an important meeting to inform and instruct graduates in the online application process used to apply for scholarships through Oelwein Dollars for Scholars. This is the only way seniors can apply for these scholarships.
Friday, Nov. 19
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Annual Craft Show sponsored by Parent Share & Support, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at North Fayette Valley high school. Admission is free will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 21
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Vendor Show, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Plaza. No entry fee! Turkey dinner by T&T Barbeque. 20 plus local businesses selling items.
Monday, Nov. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Beef with onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 11:30 a.m., at Del Rio Restaurant.
West Central Grades 5-8 Band and Choir Fall Concert, 7 p.m. in Klinge Gym
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas toast, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Nov. 26
Oelwein Mealsite is closed.
Monday, Nov. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena Community Blood Drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Elgin Legion Hall
Friday, Dec. 3
Sunday, Dec. 5
Monday, Dec. 6
Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, with the program “Symbols of the Nativity” by Linda Jensen and Irene Stocks. A potluck dinner will be hosted by Group 3 — Jean Baldwin, Shari Miller, Karen Bouska, Christina Holland, Linda Jensen, and Janet Hofmeyer.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
West Central Elementary Winter Concerts, Levels K-1 at 6:30 and Grades 2-4 at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Monday, Dec. 13
“Winter with West Central” Concert featuring High School Choir and High School Band at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Friday, Dec. 17
Sunday, Dec. 19
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Sunday, Jan. 2
Sunday, Jan. 16
Sunday, Feb. 6
Sunday, Feb. 20
Sunday, March 6
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Sunday, March 20
Sunday, April 3
Sunday, April 17
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.
Repeaters:
All Tuesdays;
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Third Monday:
West Central School Board, scheduled at 6 p.m., in school media center.
Oelwein School Board, scheduled at 7 p.m., in district central office.
May 16, West Central School Board scheduled meeting, 6 p.m., in school media center.
June 20, West Central School Board scheduled meeting, 6 p.m., in school media center.