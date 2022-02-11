Monday, Feb. 14
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sausage, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, hot dog bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
The Sorority Sisters, meeting 11 a.m. at Pizza Ranch.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Caribbean spiced chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, chocolate milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Feb. 18
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
NIDA Dance Competition preview, 6:30 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts, free admission.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Rugged Pro Wrestling at Oelwein High School Gym, doors open 5 p.m. VIP, 5:30 p.m. general admission, tickets available at O-Town Discounts, LLC, and Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh in Oelwein.
Sunday, Feb. 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, Feb. 21
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Ancestry Library workshop, 2 p.m. at Oelwein Public Library. Topics include accessing Ancestry Library, an overview of the records available and more. All are welcome.
Friday, Feb. 25
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato chowder, tuna salad, coleslaw, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Sacred Heart Faith Formation Commission chicken dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Club. Dine-in or carry out options. “Mike’s 3-Piece Chicken Dinner” with broasted potatoes, beans, a bun, dessert and a drink for $15. For tickets call Mary Kalb at 563-920-3658 or Nancy Kastli at 319-283-3019.
Monday, Feb. 28
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pizza casserole, green beans, wheat bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, March 1
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135
Friday, March 4
Oelwein American Legion Post 9 fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m., fish, hush puppies, corn. Rolls, cole slaw, beverage and dessert for a free will donation.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Saturday, March 5
Dancing Dream ABBA Tribute Band, 7 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts, tickets at OCAD office, 283-1105, Williams Wellness Center desk, 283-2312, or WCA office, 283-6616.
Sunday, March 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, March 8
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary, with Sheila Bryan and Barb Sanders as hostesses.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Friday, March 11
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, March 15
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135
Friday, March 18
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, March 22
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135
Friday, March 25
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.
Tuesday, March 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, April 12
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.
To submit your news for the events calendar, email editor@oelweindailyregister.com or call the office at 319-283-2144.