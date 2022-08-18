Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension and mucmore.
Sweet corn and chicken meal, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oelwein American Legion, free-will donation. Dine in and carryout available.
Fayette County Longbeards Gun Bash with National Wild Turkey Federation, doors open 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2102 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Tickets online, nwtf.org/events. Contact John Moser, hvoigts@gmail.com or 319-440-1862.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles invited for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Kristina Marie Castañeda/Cottonwood Canyon. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Historical Society and Museum Heritage Days Flea Market, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 900 Second Ave. S.E. Many vendors, foodstand, bake sale, free tours.
Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts
Art in the Park, fine arts festival begins, Founders’ Park, Elkader, 563-245-2770.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Historical Society and Museum Heritage Days Flea Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 900 Second Ave. S.E. Many vendors, foodstand, bake sale, free tours.
Art in the Park, fine arts festival concludes, Founders’ Park, Elkader, 563-245-2770.
Monday, Aug. 22
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Public meeting on proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., in Independence.
Oelwein Schools Backpack (and Orientation) Night, 4-8 p.m., at the student’s school. Families can see their student’s classroom, meet their teachers and bring their supplies.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
First day of school, Oelwein Schools. Early dismissal.
First day of school, Wapsie Valley Schools. Morning orientation, seventh-graders and new students. Students will receive their Chromebooks, lockers, lunch ID number, class schedule and a review of expectations for the junior-senior high.
Public meeting on proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline, noon at The Coliseum, Oelwein, First Street SW at the corner with First Avenue.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11 a.m. at Oelwein Pizza Ranch back room.
Rotary Sweet Corn and Karate (Pork) Chop Feed, 5 p.m., Plaza Park. $5 for all the Kerns corn you can eat. Beer available. Monetary proceeds go to Rotary Projects and youth scholarships for students attending leadership trainings and graduating seniors. Dessert by The Plentiful Pantry. Bring food donations for The Plentiful Pantry open house. Children can sit in a city vehicle of the Fire, Police or Public Works departments.
Friday, Aug. 26
Freshman Transitions: A Guide to Beginning High School, 2 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, with Oelwein High School Counseling.
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Beauty and The Beat and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Book Club, “Those Girls” by Chevy Stevens, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Avey Grouws Duo and Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MacDowell Club will meet at the Oelwein Public Library, 6 p.m., for the Founders Day meeting and potluck. Attendees should bring a favorite dish and own table service. The current officers will provide beverages.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
VFW Breakfast Supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m., 120 North Frederick, Oelwein
Friday, Sept. 9
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Fayette Watermelon Days, Fayette. Community dinner of pulled pork, beans, pasta, watermelon, 5-7 p.m. Mayor awards, crowning of royalty, 7 p.m. Five K run/walk registration on Main Street, 5:30 p.m., 6:30 start. Kids’ run age 12 and younger, tot trot 6 and younger, 7:30 p.m. Street dance, 8-11 p.m. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Fayette Watermelon Days continues, Fayette. Yoga 8 a.m. Library book sale, silent auction, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade 11 a.m., line up at 10 on Washington Street, registration not required. Free live music, 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Fireworks, dusk, Main Street. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Fayette Watermelon Days concludes, Fayette. 8 a.m. “Unorganized” tractor ride. Meet on Water Street in front of Dollar General, take off at 9 a.m. Show and Shine car show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klock’s Island Park. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Monday, Sept. 12
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Cookbook Club, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Oelwein Public Library to discuss the theme, “Potluck Favorites.” To participate, make a recipe from the library’s cookbook collection and bring samples to the meeting.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
NEI Food Bank with The Plentiful Pantry f.k.a. Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), 4-5 p.m., 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein. New location. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Public Health” program, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Greg Woods for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 16
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles invited for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Ewalu Quilt Auction and Fall Festival, 9 a.m. Auction is 1 p.m., Strawberry Point, 563-933-4700.
Monday, Sept. 19
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
P.E.O. catered BIL dinner 6 p.m., at the Maynard Public Library, hosted by Group #2. Mallory Hanson will give the program “Explore Fayette County.”
Thursday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest begins in the evening, 600 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net.
Fayette County Biography Talk, “Susan Angeline Collins: With a Hallelujah Heart,” 1 p.m., Sept. 23, Oelwein Public Library. Rural Fayette native and author Janis Van Buren will discuss her debut biography, about a missionary to central African nations who grew up near where Van Buren did, but in 1865.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest continues all day Saturday. 600 Block S. River Park Drive, 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Electric Vehicle Educational Event, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Oelwein Public Library. Presented by Michelle Barness, regional planner from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11 a.m. in the Pizza Ranch back room.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Oelwein Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 4-5 p.m., Plentiful Pantry, 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein, this new location opened in August. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.