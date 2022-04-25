Tuesday, April 26
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Oelwein Area Historical Society monthly meeting, 6 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Museum; lunch (please bring something to share) followed by the business meeting; program at 7 p.m. “Gonna Take A Sentimental Journey 1976 — part 1” on the “Bicentennial Quilt” and memories it evokes, everyone is welcome to tell us about them.
Friday, April 29
Bun on the Run Alzheimer’s fundraiser at Arlington Place, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 for a box to-go lunch of hot dog/bun, chips, pop.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, April 30
TAKO (Take a Kid Outdoors) antler shed hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Echo Valley Park shelter, West Union. Legal guardian needs to attend, free event, light lunch provided. Contact Leif White 319-939-1567 for more information.
Oelwein Prom grand march, 7 p.m. in the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Seating of the public will begin at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $2. The dance will follow in the Sacred Heart Gymnasium from 8 to 10:15 p.m. Post-prom will be at the high school from 10:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, May 1
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Monday, May 2
Greenwood Cemetery semi-annual meeting at 6 p.m. at Murphy Church, west of Westgate on V68. All persons interested in the preservation of Greenwood Cemetery are encouraged to attend.