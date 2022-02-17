Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Rugged Pro Wrestling at Oelwein High School Gym, doors open 5 p.m. VIP, 5:30 p.m. general admission, tickets available at O-Town Discounts, LLC, and Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh in Oelwein.

Sunday, Feb. 20

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Monday, Feb. 21

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Ancestry Library workshop, 2 p.m. at Oelwein Public Library. Topics include accessing Ancestry Library, an overview of the records available and more. All are welcome.

Friday, Feb. 25

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Potato chowder, tuna salad, coleslaw, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, the snack bar is open.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Sacred Heart Faith Formation Commission chicken dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Club. Dine-in or carry out options. “Mike Reick’s 3-Piece Chicken Dinner” with broasted potatoes, beans, a bun, dessert and a drink for $15. For tickets call Mary Kalb at 563-920-3658 or Nancy Kastli at 319-283-3019. This event replaces the annual Mardi Gras this year.

Monday, Feb. 28

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Pizza casserole, green beans, wheat bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.

Tuesday, March 1

MacDowell Club will conduct a meeting at 6 p.m., at the Little Husky Learning Center cafeteria. Program to follow attending high school band concert. Hostesses: Connie Mueller, Katie Schuelke, and Missy Rau.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135

Wednesday, March 2

West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church

Friday, March 4

Oelwein American Legion Post 9 fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m., fish, hush puppies, corn. Rolls, cole slaw, beverage and dessert for a free will donation.

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.

Saturday, March 5

Dancing Dream ABBA Tribute Band, 7 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts, tickets at OCAD office, 283-1105, Williams Wellness Center desk, 283-2312, or WCA office, 283-6616.

Sunday, March 6

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Tuesday, March 8

Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary, with Sheila Bryan and Barb Sanders as hostesses.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135

Wednesday, March 9

Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.

Friday, March 11

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, the snack bar is open.

Monday, March 14

Cynthia Lundry will entertain the Sorority Sisters at her home at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135

Friday, March 18

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.

Sunday, March 20

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Tuesday, March 22

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135

Friday, March 25

Hootenanny 6-9 p.m. at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music, snack bar is open.

Tuesday, March 29

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135

Sunday, April 3

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Tuesday, April 12

Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.

Sunday, April 17

The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.

Wednesday, May 4

Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.

Tuesday, May 10

Tuesday Tourists Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public LIbrary.

Thursday, May 12

Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.

Sunday, May 15

Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.

