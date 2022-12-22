Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Zion Lutheran Church will host a Community Potluck from noon – 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. If you cannot bring a dish, please join us for a great time of food and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Dec. 26
The Mealsite will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, Dec. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef meatloaf, brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, banana, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 2
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Chapter CL PEO will meet at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Program is “Music for the Soul” with hostesses Nancy Thomas and Diane King.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Jan. 4
West Central Pep Band Alumni Night (Basketball vs. Oelwein) JH Band/HS Band, 5:45 p.m., Klinge Gym
Thursday, Jan. 5
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 6
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 8-9
Dorian Music Festival, Luther College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 12
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 13
Grandview Cemetery annual meeting will be 1 p.m., in the Fayette Library’s Community Room. The public is invited.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 19
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 20
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 22-23
Meistersinger Honor Choir, Wartburg College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch in Oelwein.
Friday, Jan. 27
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135