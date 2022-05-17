Wednesday, May 18
Oelwein High School Baccalaureate, 6 p.m., school gymnasium
Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m. Williams Performing Arts Center
Thursday, May 19
Heritage Auto Tour Meetup (West Union), 9:30 a.m., at the Fayette County Historical Society, 100 N. Walnut St., destined for Echo Valley State Park, 10 a.m.
Heritage Auto Tour Meetup (Fayette), 1:30 p.m., at Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, destined for Volga River State Recreation Area, 10225 Ivy Road, Fayette, 3 p.m.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Oelwein community blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. at Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Friday, May 20
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Red Cross blood drive, 1-5:30 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church, 531 Eighth Ave. N.E. in Oelwein. For an appointment call1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Friday Night Parking, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein. Free vintage, classic, favorite vehicles show sponsored by Oelwein Odd Rods car club. Everyone is welcome to bring your classic or just stroll down memory lane in the 10 blocks of North and South Frederick.
Wapsie Valley grades 7-11 end-of-year awards assembly, junior-senior high gym. Grades 7-8, first hour; grades 9-11, third hour. Chromebook check-in after ceremony.
Saturday, May 21
Fayette Main Street Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fayette, www.facebook.com/crawfordcreationsandmorellc.
EAA Young Eagles Program, Oelwein Municipal Airport, airport phone, 319-283-5089.
Sunday, May 22
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m, school gymnasium. Graduates need to arrive and check in at 1:30 p.m. and report to the senior hallway by 1:50 p.m.
Monday, May 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Tuesday, May 24
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, May 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Friday, May 27
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Cottonwood Canyon food truck.
Hootenanny 6-9 p.m., at the Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, May 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Orville Christophel Park, First Avenue and First Street SW.
Tuesday, May 31
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, June 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meeting, 1:30-3:30, at Grace United Methodist Church
Friday, June 3
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m. Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Steve Schroeder and Bubba’s Backyard BBQ food truck.
Oelwein Celebration, Country Music Night, City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Shawn M. Ster at 5 p.m., and Jake McVey at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 4
Oelwein Celebration Parade, 10 a.m. downtown Oelwein. Line up at 9 a.m. in north lot behind Ace Hardware. Float judging contest entry $10, cash prizes, facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Oelwein Celebration, at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave. Kids Cars, inflatables, bean bags. Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s, 1950s, Beach Boys-era pop tribute 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hypnotist at 2:30 p.m. Rugged Pro Wrestling at 4 p.m.; bring your own chair, or VIP seats are $10. Classic Rock Night starts at 6 p.m., Jett Threatt, a tribute to Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Rolling Thunder, a tribute to AC/DC, SuperKnot, a tribute to Black Sabbath.
Sunday, June 5
Firefighter’s breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Fire Station.
Oelwein Celebration worship, 10:30 a.m., City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, featuring Iowa National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley, followed by inflatables, bingo, bean bags.
Bill Riley Talent Search, 1 p.m., at City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. For details, visit facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein.
Monday, June 6
P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting, 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The program is “Nothing is Impossible with God” by student pastor ChyAnne Slick. Hostesses are Betty Blunt and Karen Bouska.
Sunday, June 12
Lima Church and Cemetery pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Saturday, June 18
Alive and Running 5k Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, 7:30 a.m., Gospel Hall, 301 Carroll Blvd, Dunkerton. Entry: $15 through June 4 and guaranteed T-shirt; $25 June 5 through race day. Registration, details, www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
First day of school, Wapsie Valley. Morning orientation, seventh-graders and new students. Students will receive their Chromebooks, lockers, lunch ID number, class schedule and a review of expectations for the junior-senior high.