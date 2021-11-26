Saturday, Nov. 27
Christmas in Readlyn, 4-6:30 p.m., Santa and Miss Readlyn at Readlyn Event Center. DJ with a Beat playing holiday favorites. Soups homemade by Jim Collins will be offered. 7 p.m. Fireworks behind TruServe. 8 p.m. Return to Center Inn for music by Mitchell Boevers.
Small Business Saturday. Look for local promotions.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Virtual tour of Jesus’ walk through the Holy Land, 4-5 p.m. Sacred Heart Church, everyone is welcome; no reservations needed.
Monday, Nov. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Virtual tour of Jesus’ walk through the Holy Land, 6-7 p.m. Sacred Heart Church, everyone is welcome; no reservations needed.
Oelwein Area Historical Society monthly meeting, 6 p.m. at the Museum meeting room. Potluck lunch will be followed by a short business meeting. Program at 7 p.m. is “show or tell” a special item from Thanksgivings past — a piece of china or best dishes, cup or glass or anything you, your mom, or grandma once used that you remember.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Elgin/Clermont/Wadena Community Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., at Elgin Legion Hall
Friday, Dec. 3
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, craft fair in Community Plaza, 2-8 p.m., downtown events 4-8 p.m. with carolers, wagon/pony cart rides, food, music, Santa at OCAD, Grinch crowning 7 p.m., lighted parade 8 p.m. followed by fireworks.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Dec. 4
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m. with refreshments, live music, craft project, drawings for prizes and visits to Santa.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m. with refreshments, live music, craft project, drawings for prizes and visit Santa.
Monday, Dec. 6
Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, with the program “Symbols of the Nativity” by Linda Jensen and Irene Stocks. A potluck dinner will be hosted by Group 3 — Jean Baldwin, Shari Miller, Karen Bouska, Christina Holland, Linda Jensen, and Janet Hofmeyer.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
West Central Elementary Winter Concerts, Levels K-1 at 6:30 and Grades 2-4 at 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley grade levels PK-3 will give their winter concert, 6:30 p.m., WVHS Gym.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Plaza, 25 West Charles Street.
Wapsie Valley grades 7-12, 7 p.m., WVHS Gym.
Friday, Dec. 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 12
Oelwein Celebration Inc. committee meets at 1:30 p.m., at the Community Plaza. Everyone is welcome to bring ideas for next year’s celebration, June 3-5.
Monday, Dec. 13
“Winter with West Central” Concert featuring High School Choir and High School Band at 7 p.m. at the school.
Wapsie Valley grades 4-6 winter concert, 6:30 p.m., WVHS Gym.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
Friday, Dec. 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Dec. 19
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Maynard Senior Citizens Card Club playing 500, 1-3 p.m., Maynard Community Hall. Open.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Sunday, Jan. 2
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Jan. 16
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Feb. 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, Feb. 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, March 6
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, March 9
Wapsie Valley Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank.
Sunday, March 20
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 3
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Sunday, April 17
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Wednesday, May 4
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., junior-senior high auditorium.
Thursday, May 12
Wapsie Valley seniors’ last day, also their commencement practice, high school gym. Must attend to participate in the ceremony. A senior cookout will immediately follow graduation practice.
Sunday, May 15
Wapsie Valley Commencement, 2 p.m., junior-senior high.