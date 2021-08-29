Monday, Aug. 30
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Honey mustard chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, multi-grain bread, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m. Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
The Sorority Sisters, meet for a 9:30 a.m. Beginning Day brunch at the home of Bonnie Elliott.
4-H Record Book Workshop, 4:30-8 p.m. Fayette County Extension Office, Main Street, Fayette. This is a come-and-go workshop and all worksheets are provided.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Williams Wellness Center Tai Chi Walk, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. with Angela Weepie. Comfortable clothing and walking shoes recommended, beginner level free event.
Oelwein Area Historical Society monthly meeting, 6 p.m. museum meeting room, picnic lunch (bring a picnic-type food to share), 6:30 discussion and report about recent Flea Market. Program “It’s Picnic Time!!” All are welcome.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
East Clermont WELCA, meets at 9:30 a.m at Bev Baker’s home.
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St.
Friday, Sept. 3
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Rock Tide, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 5
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 6
No Oelwein Daily Register, Labor Day holiday
Oelwein Mealsite closed for Labor Day holiday
City and county government buildings closed for holiday
Tuesday, Sept. 7
MacDowell Club 6 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library, for the Founders Day potluck and meeting. Please bring a favorite dish to share and your own table service. Officers are the hostesses.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Taco meat, lettuce & tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, taco sauce. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Sacred Heart Parish Ice Cream Social, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oelwein Sacred Heart Gym, 602 1st Ave SW. Grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, baked beans, homemade pies, ice cream sundaes, cookies, bars, lemonade. Free will donation. Drive thru and carry-outs available, pull up to north door of gym, order will be taken and food delivered there.
Fairbank Library to host author Linda McCann, 4 p.m. presentation on research for non-fiction writing.
Thursday, Sept. 9
NICC Fall Fest at Calmar campus, 5-8 p.m., family event with meal for free will donation, inflatables and games for kids, live music, 25-cent tickets for events.
Friday, Sept. 10
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. – Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, baked potato, brussels sprouts & corn, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine, sour cream. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Patsy and Plum Street Jam, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 12
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 13
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Mobile Food Pantry, 4:30-5:30 at Crossfire Church in West Union, drive-through only.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Grilled pork w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, gelatin, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring seating.
Friday, Sept. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, wheat bread (2), lettuce & tomato, beet salad, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing
Bruce Bearinger Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Sept. 18
EWALU Fall Festival and Quilt Auction, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 37776 Alpha Ave., Strawberry Point.
Shades of Bublé concert, 7 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts, tickets $35, available at OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness Center, 283-2132; online — www.williamscenterforthearts.com
Sunday, Sept. 19
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Brandon annual cowboy breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street, $9 adult, $5 kids ages 4-10, younger ones served free breakfast.
Monday, Sept. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Westgate library, 4 p.m. author Linda McCann talks about prohibition.
Maynard library, 7 p.m. author Linda McCann guest speaker.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Sept. 24
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Sept. 25
Oelwein Area United Way Cornhole Tournament, Plaza Park, 2 p.m. registration, bags fly 3 p.m., 2-person teams, $40 per team, email: oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com to register.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 27
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Glazed ham, cheesy whipped potatoes, Lima beans, wheat bread, diced peaches, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Friday, Oct. 1
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, pineapple w/cottage cheese, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.