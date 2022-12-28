Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
Friday, Dec. 30
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Beef meatloaf, brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, banana, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 2
No Oelwein Daily Register will be published today and the newspaper office will be closed.
Chapter CL PEO will meet at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Program is “Music for the Soul” with hostesses Nancy Thomas and Diane King.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Jan. 4
West Central Pep Band Alumni Night (Basketball vs. Oelwein) JH Band/HS Band, 5:45 p.m., Klinge Gym
Thursday, Jan. 5
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 6
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 8-9
Dorian Music Festival, Luther College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 12
Community blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, 600 First Ave. SW. Schedule appointments online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 13
Grandview Cemetery annual meeting will be 1 p.m., in the Fayette Library’s Community Room. The public is invited.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 19
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 20
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 22-23
Meistersinger Honor Choir, Wartburg College, all day. (OHS)
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Jan. 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch in Oelwein.
Friday, Jan. 27
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Monday, Feb. 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamcenterforthearts.com
Tuesday, March 7
Oelwein High School Choirs Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts