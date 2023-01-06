Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Monday, Jan. 9
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Salisbury beef with mushroom gravy and whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, gelatin, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Shepherd’s pie, stewed tomatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Community blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, 600 First Ave. SW. Schedule appointments online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 13
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. California vegetable soup, saltine crackers, cottage cheese, beet salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink, milk. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Grandview Cemetery annual meeting will be 1 p.m., in the Fayette Library’s Community Room. The public is invited.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Comedy Club at Oelwein American Legion, 7-8:30 p.m. featuring Jimmy Kuratz. Tickets sold online only, https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stand-up-comedy-oelwein-iowa-tickets.
Monday, Jan. 16
Oelwein Mealsite closed for MLK holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein School Board meeting, typically 7 p.m. in Central Office.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Breaded chicken patty, cordon blue sauce, tater gems, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 20
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit, fruit drink, margarine. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday-Monday, Jan. 22-23
Meistersinger Honor Choir, Wartburg College, all day. (OHS)
Monday, Jan. 23
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pork with a bun, BBQ sauce, baked beans, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Oelwein Mealsite closed
Thursday, Jan. 26
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:00 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch in Oelwein.
Friday, Jan. 27
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Broccoli egg strata, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetable, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Jan, 30
Oelwein senior mealsite 11:30 a.m. meal, VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Pizza casserole, green beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Feb. 2
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 3
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 6
Friends of MercyOne meet at noon, in the hospital First Floor conference room. Board members unable to attend should contact Beth Fish at the hospital.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Feb. 9
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 10
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Feb. 16
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Feb. 17
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Oelwein School Board meeting, typically 7 p.m. in Central Office.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Pizza Ranch.
Friday, Feb. 24
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Hotel California (Canada), original “The Eagles” tribute band, performs in concert at the Williams Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness desk, 283-2312; Williams Center, 283-6616; or online, www.Williamcenterforthearts.com