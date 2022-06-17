OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2022 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).
Mariah Everman of Postville earned academic excellence recognition with placement on the dean’s list. The term GPA requirement for dean’s list is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.