Today, December 21, is the Winter Solstice,-the shortest day of the year. Daylight is ticking away as I write this and we are anticipating a winter snow storm with high winds! It’s definitely not a time to be playing around outside but doing what you have to do and getting back in where it’s warm.
The museum is home to a long, heavy coat made of some kind of animal hide and a large animal hide lap robe, along with a warming pan for hot coals to run between the bed sheets before sleeping, and a foot warmer that would have had hot coals put inside it to warm your feet in the house, the wagon, buggy, or an early car that didn’t come with a heater.
Heating systems are more central today and cars and trucks are well equipped for heating. They can include an electric heater built in to the car seats to warm you from the back to the front!
New Year’s Day is good for new resolutions, changes, and incentives to improve or start again. I have been looking back at 2022 to remind us of what we accomplished and looking forward to 2023. One of our projects is to improve our rock and fossile exhibits that are quite unique, sharing our work and discoveries as we go. We hope you will like to see them too when they are finished.
The exhibit cases that are the home for the rocks and fossils come to the museum from former businesses in Strawberry Point. The cases will take special handling, also.
One of my 2023 resolutions is to restart “Coffee with the Curator” again – date to be determined (when it’s warmer). Please watch for the announcement and join me. I restarted “Coffee with the Curator” last year and it got sidetracked and off schedule. Does that ever happen to you? We won’t limit it to coffee, but include tea, and water for a variety just as the museum is a true variety of exhibits and not a doll museum alone.
Happy New Year! I look forward to sharing 2023 with you, longer days, and warmer weather!