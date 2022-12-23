Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Today, December 21, is the Winter Solstice,-the shortest day of the year. Daylight is ticking away as I write this and we are anticipating a winter snow storm with high winds! It’s definitely not a time to be playing around outside but doing what you have to do and getting back in where it’s warm.

The museum is home to a long, heavy coat made of some kind of animal hide and a large animal hide lap robe, along with a warming pan for hot coals to run between the bed sheets before sleeping, and a foot warmer that would have had hot coals put inside it to warm your feet in the house, the wagon, buggy, or an early car that didn’t come with a heater.

