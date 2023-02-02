The Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point has a small wood stove in its Pioneer Kitchen and a small warming stove in the sewing room that would have kept the lady of the house warm while she was doing the mending.
Wood/coal stoves were important for daily meals, heating water for washing clothes and bath water, and for heating homes in the wintertime, warming bed pans to warm bedding, when there was little to no surplus heat distribution. The kitchen with its stove almost constantly working was a central gathering place for families – their daily work, activities, and visiting.
The stoves also contributed to an overly hot home in the summertime. You can’t just turn wood stoves down low and walk away expecting your food to safely simmer until mealtime.
The necessity of cooking meals and the type of stoves – campfires, fireplaces, wood stoves, grills, gas, and electric stoves is an evolution factor just as the microwave ovens, which have been in use for quite a few years and the more recent air fryers and convection ovens.
I like making a big pot of soup to eat on during the week and to freeze one or two meals worth to pull out and microwave for lunch or supper. I would be hard pressed to do any decent meals using a campfire, fireplace, or wood stove. It would be easier to scorch food and go hungry for my lack of experience with using anything other than electricity.
Time tells the story – past, present, and future.