Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point has a small wood stove in its Pioneer Kitchen and a small warming stove in the sewing room that would have kept the lady of the house warm while she was doing the mending.

Wood/coal stoves were important for daily meals, heating water for washing clothes and bath water, and for heating homes in the wintertime, warming bed pans to warm bedding, when there was little to no surplus heat distribution. The kitchen with its stove almost constantly working was a central gathering place for families – their daily work, activities, and visiting.

Tags

Trending Food Videos