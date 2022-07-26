Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Recent memorials at the Fairbank Public Library include an anonymous monetary donation in memory of Mike Harter; a monetary donation from Brenda and Ricky Corcoran in memory of Dorothy Steggall; and “Three Sisters” in memory of Marilyn Jean Swanson from Angela Berg.

