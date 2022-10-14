HAZLETON — Fall cleanup will get underway at the Hazleton/Fontana Cemetery next week. All grave decorations will be removed by cemetery staff after Thursday, Oct. 20. New decorations may be placed after Nov. 1. Persons may use shepherd’s hooks for new decorations, however, it is not recommended to leave the hooks frozen in the ground over the winter, as it may be necessary to cut them off for a winter burial. All new decorations can remain until March 15.
A full enumeration of grave decoration regulations can be requested from the township clerk at 1860 125th St., Hazleton, IA 50641.