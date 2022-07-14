Another year just rolled past, and once again I ask, “Where did the time go?”
Birthday weekend company included my sisters, daughters and grandchildren. Granddaughter is almost 18 and goes off to Winona State in another month. Grandson just got his learner’s permit and promptly found a job at age 15. Seems like I was just out to their place in Wisconsin to babysit my two little grandkids last year.
When family gathers it’s a great time for reminiscing. We need that just to keep the stories straight! I remember my mom planning a birthday party for me when I turned 12. I had 12 guests. Two days later, 11 kids in the neighborhood came down with the mumps! That was my present to my friends. That was before the MMR vaccine that has saved so many kids from enduring those childhood maladies.
Likely, I probably contracted the mumps from the local municipal swimming pool. When you were a kid in central Minnesota the summer season was never long enough and many went to the pool daily to soak up as much summer fun as they could, even if they didn’t feel 100 percent. Pink eye and impetigo were also common products of a day at the pool. Mom or Grandma had eye wash and salve to handle those ailments. We rarely went to the doctor when there was a “home remedy” available. There wasn’t any home remedy for the mumps, except I spent the next seven days isolated in a non-air-conditioned house in the hottest month of the year with a fan in my bedroom window to help keep my fever down. Happy birthday to me!
I am going to share a keto- and vegan-friendly salad recipe that sister Cryss brought to go with our broiled chicken breast sandwiches on Sunday, and the recipe for the vegan chocolate cupcakes that daughter Kerrie brought to the party. They were super moist and delicious. Forgot to take food photos, so I had to surf the internet to find some.
Very Veggie Salad
The amount of each item can be according to how big of a crowd or how big your bowl is.
2 broccoli stalks, sliced
½ onion, chopped
2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced in half
1 yellow and 1 orange pepper, chopped
1 15 oz. can pitted black olives, drained and sliced in half
1 English cucumber, sliced
1 sm can mushroom stems and pieces, drained (optional)
1 bottle Italian salad dressing
Grab a large bowl. Prep all of the vegetables and add to the bowl. Pour some Italian salad dressing over the veggies, but don’t drown them. Give it a mix and refrigerate to let the flavors meld before serving. It’s a great side salad for anything on your grill.