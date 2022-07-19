PEOSTA — For the first time in its college history, NICC will host a foreign exchange student from Germany. Josef, 21, is from a small town in Germany and will enroll in the Advanced Manufacturing program in Peosta this fall.
The college is seeking a person or family who would like to open their home and host Josef for the 2022-2023 academic year. If community members are interested in becoming his host, please contact Wendy Knight, NICC vice president of advancement and institutional effectiveness, immediately at knightw@nicc.edu.