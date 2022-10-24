Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Fareway Stores, Inc. announced Monday it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is led by Iowa Sec-retary of State Paul Pate.

Fareway is a family-owned business based in Boone, Iowa. They are working with Secretary Pate’s office to find ways to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness about this form of modern-day slavery.

