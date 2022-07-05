After two years of missed reunions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 71st Fauser Family Reunion was held June 11 at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein, with 31 family members and one guest attending. Information was turned in for the newsletter and to update the Fauser Family records. Money was collected to add funds to the treasury for facility rent next year and for mailing reminders and newsletters.
It was a smaller turnout this year, but it was great to see the family members that did come. Thank you so much to those who traveled to attend the reunion.
The individuals who traveled the farthest were Dave and Mary Fauser from Yukon, Oklahoma, Ron and Nancy Fauser from Ocala, Florida, and John and Terri (Fauser) Kauten from Bentonville, Arkansas; other members who attended were from Urbandale, Waterloo, Evansdale, Cedar Falls, Oelwein, and Independence.
The eldest member present was Connie Henkle, and the youngest members present were Loretta Letzring born 8.30.2021; parents are Zach and Jacklyn (Smith) Letzring, and Anthony Powers born 9.3.2021; parents are Lynae Morgan and Josh Powers. Donna Fauser was in the hospital so she could not attend the reunion. This was the first reunion she has missed in years so family members who attended the reunion wrote a note to Donna, so her daughter Terri could deliver them to her in the hospital.
Births recorded were:
Harper Kevin Letzring born 11.5.2019 – parents are Zach and Jacklyn (Smith) Letzring; grandparents are Kevin and Sandy (Fauser) Smith; great grandparents are the late Art and Irene Fauser
Eva Irene Fauser born 12.15.2019 – parents are Brandon Fauser and Shelby Thompson; grandmother is Christine (Fauser) Conrey; great grandparents are the late Art and Irene Fauser
Remy Jane Rauch born 4.1.2020 – parents are Daniel and Brianna Rauch; grandparents are Brenda Lee (Fauser) and Chris Shuler; great grandparents are Donna Fauser and the late Duane Fauser and Maureen Fauser
Logan Michael Sellers born 5.24.2020 – parents are Michael and Sarah Sellers; grandparents are Dennis and Anne Sellers; great grandparents are the late Walter and Anna Mae (Fauser) Sellers
Douglas Michael Egan born 6.28.2020 – parents are John Douglas and Kelly Egan Jr.; grandfather is the late John Egan; great grandparents are Tom and Kathy (Fauser) Egan
Ellie Drew Shuler born 1.12.2021 – parents are Spenser Shuler and Sydney Reed; grandparents are Brenda Lee (Fauser) and Chris Shuler; great grandparents are Donna Fauser, the late Duane Fauser and Maureen Fauser
Zoey Baker born 4.24.2021 – parents are Michael and Ali Baker; grandmother is Mary Gail (Fauser) Baker; great grandparents are the late Victor Fauser and Elaine Fauser
AvaLynn Rae Smith born on 5.27.2021 – parents are Ryne and Megan Smith; grandparents are Kevin and Sandy (Fauser) Smith; great grandparents are the late Art and Irene Fauser
Bristol Avery Faith born 6.2.2021 – parents are Jakob and Oliva Faith; grandparents are Daniel Faith and Joyce Faith; great grandparents are Connie (Fauser) Henkle and David Faith
Loretta Grace Letzring born on 8.30.2021 – parents are Zach and Jacklyn (Smith) Letzring; grandparents are Kevin and Sandy (Fauser) Smith; great grandparents are the late Art and Irene Fauser
Anthony Robert Powers born 9.3.2021 – parents are Lynae Morgan and Joshua Powers; grandmother is Linda Morgan; great grandparents are the late Max and Mary Fauser
Deaths recorded were:
Richard Henkle on 1.31.2020 – husband of Connie (Fauser) Henkle
Grover Fauser – 3.14.2020 – father of Dave Fauser and Kathy (Fauser) Egan
Jean (Fauser) Smith – 6.21.2020 – wife of the late Merle Smith, and mother of Dana Smith and the late Dennis Smith
Sheryl (Simpson McCallum) Scroggins on 3.16.2021 – mother of Tracy McCallum, Terri (McCallum) Robles, and the late Kevin McCallum
Walter Sellers on 4.25.2021 – husband of the late Anna Mae (Fauser) Sellers, and father of Dennis Sellers, and Daryl Sellers
Virgil McClain on 12.13.2021 – husband of the late Patsy (Fauser) McClain and father of Pam (McClain) Mahoney, Jim McClain, and the late Cindee McClain
Leann Faith on 3.10.2022 – wife of Ricky Faith
Marriages recorded were:
Michael Sellers married Sarah Ellenberger on 5.20.2017 – parents are Dennis and Ann Sellers; grandparents are the late Walter and Anna Mae (Fauser) Sellers
Sean Fauser married Stephanie Porter on 9.14.2019 – father is the late Greg Fauser; grandparents are the late Art and Irene Fauser.
Zach Mahoney married Justin Bangert on 8.1.2020 – parents are Mark and Pam (McClain) Mahoney; grandparents are the late Virgil and Patsy (Fauser) McClain.
John Douglas Egan married Kelly Bailey on 9.29.2020 – father is the late John Egan; grandparents are Tom and Kathy (Fauser) Egan
Jakob Faith married Olivia Hoppes on 7.16.2021; parents are Daniel and Joyce Faith, grandparents are Connie Henkle and David Faith.
Tracy McCallum married Teresa Atchley on 11.5.2021; parents are the late Keith McCallum and the late Sheryl (Fauser McCallum) Scroggins; grandparents are the late Oscar and Marge Simpson.
Graduations reported included:
Anna Petersen graduated from Pewaukee High School in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, June 2017; parents are Andy and Deborah (Fauser) Petersen, grandparents are Ron and Nancy Fauser
Kristen Fauser graduated from Rantoul Township High School in Rantoul, Illinois, May 2020 – daughter of Sean and Stephanie Fauser; granddaughter of the late Greg Fauser
Joshua Petersen graduated from Pewaukee High School in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, June 2020; parents are Andy and Deborah (Fauser) Petersen, grandparents are Ron and Nancy Fauser
Anna Petersen graduated from University of Wisconsin, Lacrosse, Wisconsin, July 2021; parents are Andy and Deborah (Fauser) Petersen, grandparents are Ron and Nancy Fauser
Christine Anne Tootsie graduated from Marana High School in Marana, Arizona, May 2022; parents are Doy and Anne (Egan) Tootsie, grandparents are Tom and Kathy (Fauser) Egan
The next reunion will be held June 10, 2023. It will be the 72nd family reunion. The menu for next year will be the same: chicken, a side dish or dessert, drinks, and your place settings. The meal is promptly at noon so the meeting can be held directly after lunch.
Family members with any questions, concerns, or information to add to the family records, please let Terri (Fauser) Kauten know by e-mailing or give her a call: love2ridekauten@att.net home or terri@stg.tax work; cell phone: (317) 414-7258; work: (479) 926-1040. We hope to see everyone at the next reunion on June 10, 2023. Encourage your kids and grandkids to attend, too, to keep the reunion tradition alive.