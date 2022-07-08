“Motivation is the electrical power that activates the engine success!” – Ramez Sasson. “Camp Electric” was just the spark that started 23 4-H youth in grades 4-6 to get motivated to be successful in their 4-H and future adventures. Junior camp had a total of 50 4-H members attending Beulah Land Camp, June 13-14, from Buchanan, Fayette, and Clayton counties.
Youth were engaged in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics, built new friendships, discovered their leadership potential, and created a better community though service.
During the two-day program, youth participated in projects they took home with their fair write ups ready for county fairs. Each project tackled one of the 4-H Program Priority areas, STEM, Leadership and Civic Engagement, Healthy Living, and Communications and Art. The three projects were hydro-dipping, wood burning and barn quilts.
The two-day camp had temperatures up in the 90’s. Therefore, the water activities were the favorite among everyone. Water activities included swimming, jumping, and relaxing in the water, canoeing and paddle boating across the pond and fishing off the floating dock.
Youth also spent their time engaged in team building and leadership games and challenges as a large group or in smaller groups that were led by senior 4-H members Brooke Hansel, Carter Hillers, and Sam Schilling, Clayton County, Ashton Pfister and Harley Baumler, Fayette County, and Brock Kleitsch and Brody Kleitsch, Buchanan County, all 4-H Counselors in Training (CIT). The CITs applied to be part of this experience and were provided pre-camp training on risk management, ages and stages, group games and camp traditions.
Campers were able to give back to the camp facility that hosted them by performing several service projects which included pulling weeds from the swimming beach area, deep cleaning of all the tables and chairs in the large dining area, organizing the storage building for water activities, and sanding picnic tables and the shelter area for future painting.
Campers and staff were well fed through volunteer efforts of long-time volunteers Neal and Julie Lansing who planned, shopped, and prepared the meals during the program.
Staff is looking forward to planning this event next year. For more information on how to get involved in this or 4-H any time of the year, contact your local Extension office.