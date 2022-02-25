Fayette County 4-H Omelet Brunch set for Sunday, March 13

The annual Fayette County 4-H Omelet/Pancake Brunch will be held Sunday, March 13, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Dance Pavilion, West Union. Serving will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a menu of a made-to-order-omelet, all-you-can-eat pancakes, applesauce, coffee, and milk.
“Due to the 2020 Omelet Brunch being cancelled, individuals that purchased advanced tickets, please know that those tickets will be honored as they are turned in,” according to Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator.
She continued by saying, “Past support from individuals throughout Fayette County and neighboring county communities has been amazing and I hope 2022 is just as wonderful. It feels great to once again, bring all the clubs’ members and volunteers together and be able to hold this annual fundraiser. Carry outs are available. Proceeds from the brunch are used to maintain and promote Fayette County 4-H programming.”
A silent basket auction, with items donated from clubs and individuals, will be held with bidding taking place from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Announcement of winners will be held at 1 p.m. Winners do not have to be present to win but will be responsible for picking up their winnings at the Fayette County Extension Office in Fayette.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting a Fayette County 4-H member, at the door or at the Extension Office located at 218 South Main in Fayette.