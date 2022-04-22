Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, April 28

3:30 p.m. Oelwein Library Thinking Money for Kids program

Saturday, April 30

8 a.m. Sheep and Meat Goat Weigh In, Fayette County Fairgrounds

1 p.m. YQCA class, Fayette Co Extension Office

Sunday, May 1

1 p.m. 4-H County Council Retreat, Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point

1 p.m. Fremont Friends 4-H meeting

1 p.m. Scott Hot Shot 4-H and Clover Kid meeting

4 p.m. Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H and Clover Kid meeting

TBD Eldorado Eagles 4-H Club meeting

6 p.m. Windsor Sparkplugs 4-H Meeting

7 p.m. Harlan Fremont 4-H meeting

Monday, May 2

5:30 p.m. Animal ID Help Night, Fayette County Extension Office

Tuesday, May 3

6 p.m. Arlington Ignitors 4-H meeting

Wednesday, May 4

4:30 p.m. Babysitting Basics class, Elgin

Thursday, May 5

3:30 p.m. Oelwein Library Thinking Money for Kids program

Sunday, May 8

1 p.m. Fayette Firecrackers and Clover Kids 4-H meeting

5 p.m. Eden Outer Limits 4-H meeting

5:30 p.m. Dynamite Clovers 4-H meeting

6 p.m. Banks Go Getters 4-H meeting

Tuesday, May 10

4 p.m. Fayette Master Gardener plant sale prep and meeting, Fayette Co. Fairgrounds

Wednesday, May 11

4:30 p.m. Babysitting Basics class, Elgin

