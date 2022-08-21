Tuesday, Aug. 23
Tuesday, Aug. 23
6 p.m. Summer Annual Grazing Field Day, Clermont
Wednesday, Aug. 24
1 p.m. NE Iowa Research Farm Field Day, Borlaug Center, Nashua
Sunday, Aug. 28
2 p.m. 4-H Citizenship Trip meeting, Keystone AEA
Sunday, Sept. 4
1 p.m. Scott Hot Shots 4-H, meeting
2 p.m. Scott Hot Shots Clover Kids, meeting
Monday, Sept. 5
Extension Office closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 6
5 p.m. Salsa Canning Workshop, West Union United Methodist Church
6 p.m. Arlington Ignitors 4-H, meeting
