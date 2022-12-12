Monday, Dec. 12,
Monday, Dec. 12,
9 a.m. Commercial Ag Applicators training, Fayette Co. Extension office
11:30 a.m. Commercial Fumigation Applicator training, Fayette Co. Extension office
Tuesday, Dec. 13
9:30 a.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Training, Fayette Opera House, register by calling 563-425-3331
1:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Training, Fayette Opera House, register by calling 563-425-3331
Wednesday, Dec. 14
9 a.m. Commercial Certified Handlers training, Fayette Co. Extension office
1 p.m. Commercial Pest Control Operators training, Fayette Co. Extension office
Sunday, Dec. 18
6:30 p.m. Growing Greener 4-H Club meeting
Tuesday, Dec. 20
4 p.m. Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H Club meeting
Wednesday, Dec. 21
9 a.m.-3 p.m. IDALS Pesticide Testing, Fayette Co. Extension Office, must be preregistered
Friday, Dec. 23 -Tuesday, Dec. 27
Extension Office Closed
