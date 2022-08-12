Sunday, Aug. 14
1 p.m. Fayette Firecrackers 4-H meeting
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
Sunday, Aug. 14
1 p.m. Fayette Firecrackers 4-H meeting
TBD Eldorado Eagles 4-H meeting
6:30 p.m. Dynamite Clovers 4-H meeting
Tuesday, Aug. 16
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Extension Council meeting, Fayette
Friday, Aug. 19
8-11 a.m. Final Power of Produce Club at Oelwein Farmer’s Market
Tuesday, Aug. 23
6 p.m. Summer Annual Grazing Field Day, Clermont
Wednesday, Aug. 24
1 p.m. NE Iowa Research Farm Field Day, Borlaug Center, Nashua
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
