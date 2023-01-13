Saturday, Jan. 21
Saturday, Jan. 21
9:30 a.m. 4-H Photography Workshop, Fayette County Extension Office
1 p.m. Fayette County 4-H County Council meeting
Sunday, Jan. 22
1:30 p.m. 4-H Citizenship Trip 2023 meeting, Keystone AEA, Elkader
3:15 p.m. 4-H Citizenship Trip 2024 meeting, Keystone AEA, Elkader
Tuesday, Jan. 24
6 p.m. Arlington Ignitors 4-H Club meeting
Wednesday, Jan. 25
9 a.m. IDALS Testing, Fayette Extension Office Pre-registration required
Thursday, Jan. 26
1:30 p.m. Confinement Manure Applicators Certification, Fayette Extension Office
Monday, Jan. 30
7 p.m. Volunteer Leader Training, Fayette County Extension Office
