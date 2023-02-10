Monday, Feb. 13
1:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification, Fayette Extension Office
Monday, Feb. 13
1:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification, Fayette Extension Office
6:30 p.m. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification, Fayette Extension Office
Thursday, Feb. 16
Commercial Applicator Seed Treatment Certification, Fayette Extension Office
Sunday, Feb. 19
4 p.m. Fremont Friends 4-H meeting
6:30 p.m. Growing Greener 4-H meeting
Monday, Feb. 20
6:30 p.m. 4-H Horse Project Workshop, Fayette Extension Office
Tuesday, Feb. 21
4 p.m. Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H meeting
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Extension Council meeting and Budget Hearing, Fayette Extension Office
Wednesday, Feb. 22
9 a.m. IDALS Pesticide Applicator Training, Fayette Extension Office
Noon — Cover Crop Workshop, West Union Event Center
Thursday, Feb. 23
6:30 p.m. 4-H Swine Project Workshop, Fayette County Extension Office
