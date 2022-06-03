Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, June 6

9 a.m. Fun With Bots Summer Camp, Elgin

Wednesday, June 8

9 a.m. Fun With Bots Summer Camp, Oelwein

6 p.m. 4-H/FFA Dog Obedience Class, Fayette Co. Fairgrounds, West Union

Thursday, June 9

5 p.m. 4-H Fun at the Oelwein Party in the Park, Oelwein

6 p.m. 4-H Horse Workout Fairgrounds, West Union

Friday, June 10

8-11 a.m. Power of Produce Club at Oelwein Farmer’s Market

Sunday, June 12

12 p.m. Harlan Fremont 4-H meeting

1 p.m. Harlan NRG 4-H meeting

1 p.m. Fayette Firecrackers and Clover Kids 4-H meeting

TBD Eldorado Eagles 4-H meeting

5 p.m. Eden Outer Limit 4-H meeting

5:30 p.m. Dynamite Clover 4-H meeting

6 p.m. Banks Go Getters 4-H meeting

6 p.m. Windsor Spark Plugs 4-H meeting

Tuesday, June 14

5:30 p.m. Healthy and Homemade class, West Union United Methodist Church

Thursday, June 16

9 a.m. Edible Science Summer Camp, Fayette

10 a.m. State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, Starmont

6 p.m. 4-H Horse Workout Fairgrounds, West Union

Friday, June 17

8-11 a.m. Power of Produce Club at Oelwein Farmer’s Market

