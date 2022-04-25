WEST UNION — A local celebration is planned during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.
In honor of the occasion, a ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the gravesite of Rebecca Wroe Kuhens, in West Union Cemetery. Rebecca served as a Civil War nurse for Co. N of the WV 6th Infantry Regiment of the Union Army.
After the brief ceremony at the cemetery, at approximately 2 p.m. treats will be served, and local health care workers will be honored at the Fayette County Historical Society.
Area residents are invited to come give thanks and show your appreciation of our local health care workers.