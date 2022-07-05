Monday, July 4
At approximately 6:15 p.m. Cole Lea McCrea, 31, of Clermont, was arrested for driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, no SR on file, expired registration, and no insurance, all simple misdemeanors. McCrea was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County jail, where he awaited an initial magistrate appearance.
Thursday, June 30
At 12:42 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on C33 near R Avenue; approximately two miles west of Maynard. Jason Allen Jarchow, 37, of Sumner, was traveling westbound in a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The Jeep received over $1,500 in damage. Jarchow reported no injuries.
Tuesday, June 28
At 7:11 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle rollover in the 1000 block of county road W33. Brian Kerndt, 61, of Waukon was driving a 2013 Kenworth semi-truck tractor pulling a 2020 Pinson bulk feed trailer, loaded with animal feed, southbound on W33 and negotiating a curve to the left when the semi-tractor/trailer drifted off the roadway to the right. When he attempted to correct it, Kerndt lost control causing the semi-truck tractor/trailer to overturn and roll into the ditch. Kerndt was trapped inside the tractor and was assisted out of the wreckage by a Good Samaritan who came upon the accident. Kerndt was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The semi tractor and trailer were a total loss. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Stanley Fire, Mercy Ambulance, Edgewood Towing and Recovery, JD’s Repair Towing Service of Manchester, and Wenzel Towing of Dubuque.
Sunday, June 26
At 12:39 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle rollover on 210th Street just east of Highway 150; approximately one mile south of West Union. The driver was identified as a male juvenile heading eastbound in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 truck when he entered the southside ditch, struck a farmfield drive, then a telephone pole, and rolled to its final resting position. The pickup is considered a total loss. The driver received serious injuries and was transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union by private vehicle. This accident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the West Union Police Department, West Union Fire Department, and Gundersen Ambulance.
Saturday, June 25
At 10:22 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Maynard City Park. Scott Deitrick Overmann, 43, of Maynard, was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, all simple misdemeanors. Overmann was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaited an initial appearance from a magistrate judge.