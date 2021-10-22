Ever thought about learning how to create a personal seasonal wreath from plants found in roadside ditches and woodlots? Regardless if you’re age 9 or 69, Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) will give kids and adults the chance to learn and then enjoy their creations.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Oelwein Library, persons have a chance to learn in a relaxed and family-friendly environment with others. This project is ideal to do with kids or grandkids with simple hands-on crafts. Those who attend will leave with their very own seasonal wreath to display at home for the holidays, or just share with someone who could use some holiday cheer. It’s free with a donation of canned goods for donation to local food pantries, or a $15 donation which will also go toward food donations.
All materials will be provided, and attendees are sure welcome to bring their own decorative items, like ribbons, etc. Those attending will be shown how to create these wreaths by working with such natural materials ranging from wild grape vines, sumac, pine and spruce boughs, red osier dogwood branches, etc.
The class will be presented by Ron Lenth of Oelwein, a TAKO board member and also with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. To aid in planning for materials, attendees are asked to notify the Oelwein Library at 319-283-1515.