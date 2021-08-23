Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Twenty-one exhibitors entered 81 dairy cows into the FFA Dairy Show on Thursday, August 12 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Regan Demmer of West Dubuque FFA, Epworth received the Supreme FFA Exhibitor Honor.

Chapter Award out of 14 Chapters

1. West Dubuque FFA, Epworth

2. Maquoketa Valley FFA, Delhi

3. Decorah FFA, Decorah

4. North Scott FFA, Eldridge

5. Wilton FFA, Wilton

6. East Marshall FFA, Le Grande

7. Sumner Fredericksburg FFA, Sumner

8. Maquoketa FFA, Maquoketa

9. Wilton FFA, Wilton

10. Centerville FFA, Centerville

