DES MOINES — Two hundred and forty-six exhibitors entered 712 photos of their best work into the FFA Photography contest at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Samantha Wilber of South O’Brien FFA, Paullina won Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show.
Alexa Houser of Riceville FFA, Riceville received the State Advisor’s Selection.
Abigail Martin of Davis-Rodgers FFA, Shenandoah achieved the State Executive Director Selection.
Black & White
Champion: Maizee Lindsey, Central Trail FFA, Leon
Reserve Champion: Melia Kruse, Decorah FFA, Decorah
Color
Champion: Maizee Lindsey, Central Trail FFA, Leon
Reserve Champion: Claire Jones, Roland-Story FFA, Story City
Animals-Birds-Wildlife
Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina
Reserve Champion: Maizee Lindsay, Central Trail FFA, Leon
Still Life
Champion: Harrison Kargol, Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
Reserve Champion: Paris Salais, West Liberty FFA, West Liberty
Iowa Landscape
Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina
Reserve Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina
Landscape outside Iowa
Champion: Caleb Lentz, Nashua-Plainfield FFA, Nashua
Reserve Champion: Megan Hannover, Algona FFA, Algona
Plants
Champion: William Kroneman, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Reserve Champion: Tyler Zuercher, MFL-Mar-Mac FFA, Monona
FFA
Champion: Karlee Ihde, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
Reserve Champion: Samuel Arnold, North Linn FFA, Troy Mills
Supervised Agriculture Experience
Champion: Maria Kruse, Beckman Catholic FFA, Dyersville
Reserve Champion: Connor Adam, Postville FFA, Postville
Agricultural Photo Essay
Champion: Kynsly Gehling, North Polk FFA, Alleman
Reserve Champion: Raina Brown, Alburnett FFA, Alburnett
Contemporary/Creative
Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina
Reserve Champion: Libby Knipper, Beckman Catholic FFA, Dyersville
Theme Class: Insects
Champion: Brayton Striegel, Albia FFA, Albia
Reserve Champion: Alexia Dunakey, Waverly-Shell Rock FFA, Waverly
Top Chapter Award out of 62 Chapters
1) Beckman Catholic FFA, Dyersville
2) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
3) North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
4) South O’Brien FFA, Paullina
5) Central Plains FFA, Gowrie
6) Independence FFA, Independence
7) Northeast FFA, Goose Lake
8) LaPorte-Dysart FFA, LaPorte City
9) Albia FFA, Albia
10) Postville FFA, Postville