DES MOINES — Two hundred and forty-six exhibitors entered 712 photos of their best work into the FFA Photography contest at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Samantha Wilber of South O’Brien FFA, Paullina won Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show.

Alexa Houser of Riceville FFA, Riceville received the State Advisor’s Selection.

Abigail Martin of Davis-Rodgers FFA, Shenandoah achieved the State Executive Director Selection.

Black & White

Champion: Maizee Lindsey, Central Trail FFA, Leon

Reserve Champion: Melia Kruse, Decorah FFA, Decorah

Color

Champion: Maizee Lindsey, Central Trail FFA, Leon

Reserve Champion: Claire Jones, Roland-Story FFA, Story City

Animals-Birds-Wildlife

Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina

Reserve Champion: Maizee Lindsay, Central Trail FFA, Leon

Still Life

Champion: Harrison Kargol, Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

Reserve Champion: Paris Salais, West Liberty FFA, West Liberty

Iowa Landscape

Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina

Reserve Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina

Landscape outside Iowa

Champion: Caleb Lentz, Nashua-Plainfield FFA, Nashua

Reserve Champion: Megan Hannover, Algona FFA, Algona

Plants

Champion: William Kroneman, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne

Reserve Champion: Tyler Zuercher, MFL-Mar-Mac FFA, Monona

FFA

Champion: Karlee Ihde, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

Reserve Champion: Samuel Arnold, North Linn FFA, Troy Mills

Supervised Agriculture Experience

Champion: Maria Kruse, Beckman Catholic FFA, Dyersville

Reserve Champion: Connor Adam, Postville FFA, Postville

Agricultural Photo Essay

Champion: Kynsly Gehling, North Polk FFA, Alleman

Reserve Champion: Raina Brown, Alburnett FFA, Alburnett

Contemporary/Creative

Champion: Samantha Wilbur, South O’Brien FFA, Paullina

Reserve Champion: Libby Knipper, Beckman Catholic FFA, Dyersville

Theme Class: Insects

Champion: Brayton Striegel, Albia FFA, Albia

Reserve Champion: Alexia Dunakey, Waverly-Shell Rock FFA, Waverly

Top Chapter Award out of 62 Chapters

1) Beckman Catholic FFA, Dyersville

2) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

3) North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

4) South O’Brien FFA, Paullina

5) Central Plains FFA, Gowrie

6) Independence FFA, Independence

7) Northeast FFA, Goose Lake

8) LaPorte-Dysart FFA, LaPorte City

9) Albia FFA, Albia

10) Postville FFA, Postville

