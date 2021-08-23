Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Restored tractors and farm equipment, metal working, garden tractors and woodworking consisted of the FFA Agricultural Mechanics Technology Competition. Equipment was judged and awards were presented by judges during the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Entries were judged on workmanship, design, usefulness, appearance and safety.

Class Champions Below:

Restored Tractor 1958 & Prior: Morgan Williams; Hudson FFA, Hudson

Restored Tractor 1959 & Later: Easton Halverson; North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

Restored Tractor by First Year Exhibitor: Cody Wirth; Gilbert FFA, Gilbert

Restored Tractor (Group): Central Community FFA; Elkader

Metal Working (Small): Joe Zehr; Boone A & M FFA, Boone

Metal Working (Medium): Brock Thompson; Interstate 35 FFA, Truro

Metal Working (Large): Jayden Jansen; Pella FFA, Pella

Restored Farm Equipment: Joe Zehr; Boone A & M FFA, Boone

Garden Tractors: Coy Raska; South Hardin FFA, Eldora

Woodworking (Indoor): Tyler Zuercher; MFL-Mar-Mac FFA, Monona

Woodworking (Outdoor): Jaylene Vroegh; Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

Chapter Award out of 46 Chapters

1) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

2) Pella FFA, Pella

3) North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

4) East Mills FFA, Malvern

5) Interstate 35 FFA, Truro

6) Albia FFA, Albia

7) Benton Community FFA, Van Horne

8) Panorama FFA, Panora

9) Nevada FFA, Nevada

10) Central Community FFA, Elkader

