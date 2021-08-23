DES MOINES — Restored tractors and farm equipment, metal working, garden tractors and woodworking consisted of the FFA Agricultural Mechanics Technology Competition. Equipment was judged and awards were presented by judges during the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on workmanship, design, usefulness, appearance and safety.
Class Champions Below:
Restored Tractor 1958 & Prior: Morgan Williams; Hudson FFA, Hudson
Restored Tractor 1959 & Later: Easton Halverson; North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
Restored Tractor by First Year Exhibitor: Cody Wirth; Gilbert FFA, Gilbert
Restored Tractor (Group): Central Community FFA; Elkader
Metal Working (Small): Joe Zehr; Boone A & M FFA, Boone
Metal Working (Medium): Brock Thompson; Interstate 35 FFA, Truro
Metal Working (Large): Jayden Jansen; Pella FFA, Pella
Restored Farm Equipment: Joe Zehr; Boone A & M FFA, Boone
Garden Tractors: Coy Raska; South Hardin FFA, Eldora
Woodworking (Indoor): Tyler Zuercher; MFL-Mar-Mac FFA, Monona
Woodworking (Outdoor): Jaylene Vroegh; Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
Chapter Award out of 46 Chapters
1) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
2) Pella FFA, Pella
3) North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
4) East Mills FFA, Malvern
5) Interstate 35 FFA, Truro
6) Albia FFA, Albia
7) Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
8) Panorama FFA, Panora
9) Nevada FFA, Nevada
10) Central Community FFA, Elkader