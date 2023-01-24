Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fidelity Bank & Trust has announced that scholarship applications are now available for the 2023 College Scholarship Program.

The forms are available at all locations of Fidelity Bank & Trust or visit www.bankfidelity.bank. Applications must be returned by March 31, 2023.

