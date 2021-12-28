Fireball Meatballs

Ingredients:
For the meatballs
1 lb ground beef
1 large egg, lightly beaten
½ c breadcrumbs
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ tsp cayenne
Salt and pepper
1 tbl vegetable oil
For the sauce
2 c barbecue sauce
¼ c Fireball
3 tbl tomato paste
2 tbl brown sugar
1 tbl Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp red pepper flakes
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, combine beef with egg, breadcrumbs, garlic and cayenne. Season with salt and pepper. Roll into small balls, about the size of ping pong balls (one inch).
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together barbecue sauce, Fireball, tomato paste, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Whisk until fully combined and season with salt and pepper.
3. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook meatballs until they are browned on all sides, then add sauce. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Garnish with chives and serve.