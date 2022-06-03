Our first tour of the 2022 Season at the Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point, was a Frozen Charlotte Surprise! There is a real Frozen Charlotte Doll, a German doll from 1870-1880 at the museum.
The printed “Ode to Young Charlotte,” which is on display, caught the attention of David C. and friend on the tour. David brought up the actual song on his phone that is actually, the Frozen Charlotte Ode, which he noticed first, and wondered if we had the Frozen Charlotte Doll. I pointed it out to him. He was amazed and wrote: “Fascinating and unique collection! Worthwhile visit!”
The Frozen Charlotte Doll is not big and grandly dressed. It is probably one of the least of the dolls that would come to your attention, but the Ode to Young (Frozen) Charlotte, which David knew, and (The Frozen Girl) Cordelia’s Dad, brought it to the forefront of the tour before they left the museum!
This lovely lady recently had a makeover! She formerly carried a wooden yoke on her shoulders from pioneer days, late 1700-1800’s, with a pail on each side to carry water or milk. You might think that carrying water or milk in that manner would have been terrible but, in a way, it made it easier because it saved steps.
Jennifer Richmond, museum board member, did wonderful rejuvenation work of this figure, and the lady now stands at ease in our pioneer kitchen.
Jennifer’s sewing and design talents make subtle and appreciable differences to our displays. You will see additional modifications in our displays in the future.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission St. in Strawberry Point. For more information about tours, contact Director Kris Morarend at 563-419-5329.