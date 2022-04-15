Have you ever cleaned an aquarium? If so, you know whow important it is to keep it clean for the well-being of the fish and the aquarium’s attractiveness.
John Richmond will share information and stories, Sunday, April 24, at 1:30 pm, at the Wilder Memorial Museum about his experiences as an employee at the Backbone Trout Hatchery from 1968-1975. The manmade ponds at the hatchery had to be cleaned periodically, and heaven help you if you were an inexperienced employee, assigned to that detail!
The hatchery was built in 1925 and operated under the Iowa Conservation Commission before the Commission became the Iowa DNR in the 1980’s. The Civilian Conservation Corps was established in 1933 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal” program to help pull the country out of a serious depression. The CCC camp at Backbone operated until 1943 when the program ended.
The Civilian Conservation Corps built every rock building and wall at nearby Forestville and in the park except the hatchery building and a hatchery wall that was already there. They rebuilt the ponds at the hatchery and the area around Richmond Springs. The hatchery was moved to Manchester in 1976.
Even though John is retired, his love for Backbone and the former fish hatchery is evident. Come, learn, and enjoy John’s first-hand experiences.
The museum is handicap accessible and the programs are free.