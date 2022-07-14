Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Flavorful Meat and Cabbage Casserole

This casserole is keto friendly, for those who are following a low carb diet. It is about 7.5 net carbs per serving and serves 6.

In a casserole dish combine ½ head cabbage, shredded; 1 onion, chopped; 8 oz cream cheese, diced; 1 small can of diced tomatoes.

Cover and cook at 375° for 45 minutes.

Add cooked protein of choice (sliced steak, ground beef, pork tenderloin, chopped or shredded chicken), mix well. Use steak seasoning and Italian seasoning. Top with 4 tablespoons of butter, cover and back to the oven for 30 minutes. Remove cover, top with some cheese, bacon bits and parsley flakes and broil 5 minutes until bubbly and cheese is slightly browned.

