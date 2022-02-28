Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
announces Spring Cleanup
Floral Hills Memorial Garden’s traditional Spring Cleanup date is March 15. If persons would like to keep their winter grave decorations, please remove them by this date. The cemetery staff will be removing all remaining decorations on March 16.
New spring decorations can be placed in the cemetery starting on April 1. Floral bouquets may be placed in a bronze vase, or a hanging floral basket may be placed on a shepherd’s hook.
OPL Pages & Play Club meets March 2
Join Miss Katie from 10-11 a.m. for stories and fun. The theme will be “My Favorite Things.”
St. Patrick’s Day Trivia at
Community Plaza March 18
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development will be hosting a trivia night at the Oelwein Community Plaza on Friday, March 18 with social hour starting at 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m.
Teams can consist of up to eight players, with a registration free of $10 per player. Two drink tickets and table snacks will be provided. Trivia will come from 10 categories of 10 questions. Limited seating so pre-registration is required.
Call the OCAD office at 319-283-1105 to pre-register your team.